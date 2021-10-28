Rap Basement

Chante Moore Announces Engagement To Former BET Exec Stephen Hill
Lil Uzi Vert Shares Teaser For New Song & Video Titled "Demon High"
Papoose September
Coca Vango Motivational Purposes 3
Soulja Boy Says He’s The First Rapper With A Black Cartier Watch, Fans Aren’t Impressed

Posted By on October 28, 2021

Fans suspect that Big Draco’s all-black Cartier watch may be fake.

Time and time again, Soulja Boy has claimed that he was the first rapper to obtain a rare item or link up with a well-respected artist, and in almost every situation, the “She Make It Clap” artist somehow manages to pull up receipts that support his claims.

 

Soulja Boy performs during the Millennium Tour at Little Caesars Arena on October 10, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan
Scott Legato/Getty Images

Take a look at Soulja Boy‘s sleek black Cartier watch below.

Although Soulja Boy believes that he is the “First rapper with the black Cartier,” many Twitter users aren’t convinced. Eagle-eyed fans have corrected him by pointing out that Gunna once sported an all-black Cartier that was customized with black diamonds.

Furthermore, several fans simply don’t even seem impressed enough with Big Draco’s new wrist piece to care if he is the first rapper to wear one, while others have been joking about his watch potentially being a fake. Check out some of their replies below.

Keep it locked to HNHH for more of Soulja Boy’s antics, and let us know in the comments if you think Big Draco has found himself in a Lil Baby-esque situation.

Via HNHH

