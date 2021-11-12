Soulja Boy Says Kanye West Disrespected His Art, Calls “Yeezus” Trash

Soulja Boy may be back on good terms with Kanye West, but that doesn’t mean he’s going to shut his mouth about being taken off of DONDA. The rapper still feels disrespected to a degree, and he wants Ye to be more receptive to collaboration in the future, speaking about the situation on a new episode of The Breakfast Club.

Speaking with Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee on Friday morning, Soulja Boy said that Ye shouldn’t have disrespected his “Remote Control” verse during his Drink Champs interview because he believes that the all-time music legend has also released some bad songs over his career.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

“Alright so check this out, Kanye, you dropped the most trash… you ain’t never dropped a trash song in your life?!” yelled Soulja on the radio. “So that motherfuckin’ Yeezus album wasn’t trash?”

Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy both agreed that they don’t like that album before Soulja Boy continued.

“So who am I to come to you and say, ‘Kanye, Yeezus was trash!’ I know [I can say that] but I’m not finna say that! I’ma keep it G and just listen to it a couple more times, like, ‘Maybe he was tryna go this way wit’ it,’ I’ma give it a couple more listens [rather] than just publicly disrespect somebody’s work of art.”

When asked if he’s ever released music that he’s not personally fond of, Soulja yelled, “No! Everything I put out is fire!! WHat I’m trying to say is, though, Kanye West, when you’re making your album, be more open, bruh! What you think is trash is probably hard as fuck to a hundred million people. Why you think I’m #1?”

During the first part of his Drink Champs interview, Ye told N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN that he removed Soulja’s verse from his album because it wasn’t very good at all, saying it as though that were a globally-known fact.

What do you think of Soulja’s take on this? Watch the full interview below.