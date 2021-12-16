Rap Basement

Soulja Boy Threatens To Sue Twitch Over Ban, Accuses Platform Of Racism

December 15, 2021

The rapper says he has millions and is ready to take Twitch to court.

He often arises with his “I was the first rapper” moments that solidify his icon status in Hip Hop, but Soulja Boy returned to social media today with a bone to pick with Twitch. Draco never hesitates to air out his grievances with his fellow rappers, famous figures, or companies that he believes have done him wrong. On Wednesday (December 15), things took a turn for Soulja when he revealed that he had been banned from the platform and demanded to get in contact with the owner of the company.

Soulja Boy’s time with Twitch began years ago and during his reign, he’s had his fair share of controversial moments. It is unclear what set off the Twitch powers that be this time around, but Soulja isn’t happy.

Soulja Boy
Rich Polk / Stringer / Getty Images

“Who is the CEO of twitch and where can I find this n*gga at,” the rapper tweeted. “BoycottTwitch #TwitchisRacist.” Elsewhere, he added, “I need the best lawyer money can buy dm me I got millions I wanna sue twitch I feel like they racist they ban me without no explanation I will not stand for this.”

Again, there were no hints given as to what caused the ban and why it would be associated with racism, but Soulja Boy is standing his ground. Check it out below.


Via HNHH

