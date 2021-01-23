Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Soulja Boy To Take Legal Action Following Sexual Abuse Allegations
93
0
XXXTENTACION’s “SAD!” Joins YouTube’s 1B Club
106
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
8060
0
Wiz Khalifa
1482
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Soulja Boy To Take Legal Action Following Sexual Abuse Allegations

Posted By on January 23, 2021

The rapper is planning to take legal action against his former personal assistant accusing him of sexual assault.

Yesterday we reported that Soulja Boy was facing recent allegations of sexual assault by a former personal assistant. The woman, who chose to remain anonymous while filing the suit, claims that she began working for the rapper back in December 2018 and he began acting violently toward her the next month before sexually assaulting her in February 2019. Representatives for the rapper already came forward yesterday to deny the claims, claiming “Soulja would never put his hands on a female.” In a new statement, however, the “Kiss Me Thru The Phone” rapper is vowing to take legal action against the woman for the claims.    

In the statement made to TMZ, the rapper outright denied the allegations while explaining he’s plotting legal action. “I vehemently and unequivocally deny these allegations,” he said. “I am in contact with my legal team and the appropriate legal action will be taken against these lies.”

In the suit, “Jane Doe” claims that Soulja sexually assaulted her, held her hostage, beat her, created a “hostile” work environment by his jealously of her social media posts and incoming phone calls, and often refused to pay her.

“Way’s treatment of our client, as an employee and as a person who deserves respect, has traumatized and filled her with fear,” Doe’s attorney Neama Rahmani said in the press release regarding the allegations. “His abuse imprisoned her physically, mentally and emotionally. When she mustered the courage to flee, he impoverished her. His exploitation severely hampered our client’s ability to re-establish herself in the workplace and in society. We believe he should be held accountable.”

The official charges Jane Doe is suing for, “sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, infliction of emotional distress,” as well as damages for unpaid work. Soulja was sued back in January of last year for similar sexual battery charges by a woman claiming he forced her to perform oral sex, put a gun to her head, among other violent acts.

We’ll keep you updated as the story continues to develop.

[via] 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

XXXTENTACION’s “SAD!” Joins YouTube’s 1B Club
106 525 8
0
Missy Elliot Open To 21 Savage Collab After Hearing “Let It Go” High Notes
106 525 8
0

Recent Stories

Soulja Boy To Take Legal Action Following Sexual Abuse Allegations
93
0
XXXTENTACION’s “SAD!” Joins YouTube’s 1B Club
106
0
Missy Elliot Open To 21 Savage Collab After Hearing “Let It Go” High Notes
106
0
Famous Dex Returns Home After Rehab Stint
79
0
Jim Jones Talks Dipset “Verzuz” G-Unit: “We Want All The Smoke Wit Who Ever”
212
1
More News

Trending Songs

Duke Deuce Soldiers Steppin
66
0
Young Dolph Scotch
53
0
Laney Keyz Feat. Lil Keed 360
66
0
LaTheGoat Feat. Rick Ross & Jermaine Dupri 8 Bands (Remix)
66
0
The Colleagues Feat. Freddie Gibbs Gimme The Loot
26
0
Kodak Black Last Day In
106
0
XXXTENTACION SAD!
199
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Throat Baby (Remix)
251
0
NLE Choppa “Picture Me Grapin” Video
146
0
Nas “27 Summers” Video
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Soulja Boy To Take Legal Action Following Sexual Abuse Allegations
XXXTENTACION’s “SAD!” Joins YouTube’s 1B Club
Missy Elliot Open To 21 Savage Collab After Hearing “Let It Go” High Notes