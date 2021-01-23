Soulja Boy To Take Legal Action Following Sexual Abuse Allegations

The rapper is planning to take legal action against his former personal assistant accusing him of sexual assault.
Yesterday we reported that Soulja Boy was facing recent allegations of sexual assault by a former personal assistant. The woman, who chose to remain anonymous while filing the suit, claims that she began working for the rapper back in December 2018 and he began acting violently toward her the next month before sexually assaulting her in February 2019. Representatives for the rapper already came forward yesterday to deny the claims, claiming “Soulja would never put his hands on a female.” In a new statement, however, the “Kiss Me Thru The Phone” rapper is vowing to take legal action against the woman for the claims.
In the statement made to TMZ, the rapper outright denied the allegations while explaining he’s plotting legal action. “I vehemently and unequivocally deny these allegations,” he said. “I am in contact with my legal team and the appropriate legal action will be taken against these lies.”
“Way’s treatment of our client, as an employee and as a person who deserves respect, has traumatized and filled her with fear,” Doe’s attorney Neama Rahmani said in the press release regarding the allegations. “His abuse imprisoned her physically, mentally and emotionally. When she mustered the courage to flee, he impoverished her. His exploitation severely hampered our client’s ability to re-establish herself in the workplace and in society. We believe he should be held accountable.”
The official charges Jane Doe is suing for, “sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, infliction of emotional distress,” as well as damages for unpaid work. Soulja was sued back in January of last year for similar sexual battery charges by a woman claiming he forced her to perform oral sex, put a gun to her head, among other violent acts.
We’ll keep you updated as the story continues to develop.