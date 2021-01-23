Soulja Boy To Take Legal Action Following Sexual Abuse Allegations

Yesterday we reported that Soulja Boy was facing recent allegations of sexual assault by a former personal assistant. The woman, who chose to remain anonymous while filing the suit, claims that she began working for the rapper back in December 2018 and he began acting violently toward her the next month before sexually assaulting her in February 2019. Representatives for the rapper already came forward yesterday to deny the claims, claiming “Soulja would never put his hands on a female.” In a new statement, however, the “Kiss Me Thru The Phone” rapper is vowing to take legal action against the woman for the claims.

In the statement made to TMZ, the rapper outright denied the allegations while explaining he’s plotting legal action. “I vehemently and unequivocally deny these allegations,” he said. “I am in contact with my legal team and the appropriate legal action will be taken against these lies.”

In the suit, “Jane Doe” claims that Soulja sexually assaulted her, held her hostage, beat her, created a “hostile” work environment by his jealously of her social media posts and incoming phone calls, and often refused to pay her.