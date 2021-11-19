Soulja Boy Won’t Perform At Millennium Tour Stop In Memphis This Weekend

Is the Millennium Tour shaking things up? Soulja Boy is known to troll and taunt, and today (November 18), he got himself entangled in a back and forth with fellow rapper Trouble. The Hip Hop world is on edge since the tragic murder of Young Dolph and several artists have been careful about engaging anyone who may disrespect the late rapper. Soulja and Dolph were known to have their back and forth moments, so after releasing his single “Stretch Some” following Dolph’s death, Trouble was disturbed by the lyrical content.

“I like da lil silly sh*t soulja Be doin time to time, its entertainment, I get it. Dont Be no puss azz n***a an drop no song kalled “stretch sump” da next dayy as if u got active in my dawg losin his life dou!,” he wrote. “Das ho sh*t luh Bruh @souljaboy an u kno wuzzam wit me.”

What ensued was a brief exchange, and following the tiff, some have pointed out that Soulja isn’t listed as a performer for the Sunday (November 21) Millennium Tour stop in Memphis. A screenshot shows all of the acts—including Omarion, Bow Wow, Pretty Ricky, Yin Yang Twins, Lloyd, Sammie, and Ashanti—are all listed to take to the stage, but Soulja is noticeably missing.

He does, however, appear on the list for tomorrow’s show in St. Louis and next Friday’s post-Thanksgiving performance in Las Vegas. In response to this revelation, Soujla wrote, “I’m still getting paid [shrug emoji] what him dying got to do with me [face palm emoji] I’m tryna see my fans [purple smiling devil emoji].”

Check it out below.



