Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Brandy Details Fangirling For Nicki Minaj: “I Lost It When I Saw Her”
66
0
Melii Explains Why She Has Decided To “Give Up All My Rights To My Music”
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Gudda Gudda Nina
2065
0
Trae Tha Truth & Mysonne If You're Scared Stay Inside
821
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Spinabenz & Yungeen Ace’s Viral “Who I Smoke” Is Available On Streaming Services

Posted By on April 16, 2021

Spinabenz’s viral masterpiece “Who I Smoke” with Whoppa wit da Choppa, Yungeen Ace, and FastMoney Goon has finally been added to streaming services.

Easily one of the most disrespectful songs of the entire year, and quite possibly one of the most hilarious diss tracks of the last decade, Spinabenz has made his viral masterpiece “Who I Smoke” available on all digital streaming platforms. Before this week, the song was only available on YouTube. 

It seemed like it would be a tall task for Spinabenz to get sample clearance on the track, which heavily samples Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles.” However, after the singer co-signed the track on social media, she likely O-K’d the track’s addition to Apple Music and Spotify because, alas, it has finally been made more available on a wider scale. 

The track gained viral recognition because of the comical video, directed by TeoShotThis. It shows Spinabenz on the golf course, smoking cigars with fellow Florida rappers Whoppa wit da Choppa, Yungeen Ace, and FastMoney Goon. Each of the four rappers takes turns dissing their opposition, taking aim at three deceased rappers from the Sunshine State. Bibby, Teki, and Lil Nine get called out in the song’s hook, which is ridiculously ill-mannered. Bibby was a 16-year-old Florida rapper who was killed in 2019. Teki was another rapper that got killed in the same year. Lil Nine was 18-years-old when he passed away, also the victim of a murder in 2020.

If you’ve been looking for this one on your streaming service of choice, check now because it should be there. Are you a fan of the song?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Brandy Details Fangirling For Nicki Minaj: “I Lost It When I Saw Her”
66 525 5
0
Melii Explains Why She Has Decided To “Give Up All My Rights To My Music”
146 525 11
0

Recent Stories

Brandy Details Fangirling For Nicki Minaj: “I Lost It When I Saw Her”
66
0
Melii Explains Why She Has Decided To “Give Up All My Rights To My Music”
146
0
Benzino Expresses Love For Coi Leray, Says Feud Is Over
185
1
The TikTok Music Takeover
199
0
DMX To Receive Public Memorial At Barclay’s Center
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

cupcakKe Mosh Pit
66
0
EST Gee Lick Back
106
0
The WRLDFMS Tony Williams Feat. Wale Everybody Knows
251
0
K Camp Feat. PnB Rock Life Has Changed
93
0
$UICIDEBOY$ New Profile Pic
132
0
Saweetie Feat. Drakeo The Ruler Risky
132
0
iann dior Feat. Trippie Redd shots in the dark
225
2
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Megan Thee Stallion Feat. Lil Durk “Movie” Video
291
0
Chris Brown Feat. Young Thug, Future, Lil Durk, Mulatto “Go Crazy (Remix)” Video
159
0
Russ “Bankrupt” Video
172
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Brandy Details Fangirling For Nicki Minaj: “I Lost It When I Saw Her”
Melii Explains Why She Has Decided To “Give Up All My Rights To My Music”
Benzino Expresses Love For Coi Leray, Says Feud Is Over