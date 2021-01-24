Spinderella Opens Up About Being Excluded From New Salt-N-Pepa Biopic

For many influential people in the entertainment industry, having a biopic made about your life is one of the highest honorific titles to receive. Considering their status as one of the best selling rap acts of all time, male or female, dubbing them the ‘The First Ladies of Rap and Hip Hop,’ the upcoming Lifetime Salt-N-Pepa biopic is more than rightfully earned. With such an impressive career, it’s no wonder why former Salt-N-Pepa member DJ Spinderella is not on board with being left out of the creation process for the film.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV

Opening up about being left out of the biopic on Twitter, the New York City DJ felt compelled to speak out because, “too often, Black women who have made meaningful contributions in their industry are left out of historical narratives.” She began, “Back when Salt n’ Pepa was building our legacy, which is rooted in empowering women, I could not have dreamed that this same group would one day disempower me.”

She continued to express her disappointment about being “wrongfully excluded from every aspect of development and production,” while adding she will not be supporting the film because of their blatant disregard of the “integral role in the group’s story and success.”

Penning in another tweet, she expressed that she’s in the last stages of working on a memoir with “30+ years is a lot of content and I’m ready to share.”

The other members of the trio were Cheryl ‘Salt’ James and Sandra ‘Pepa’ Denton, and neither has spoken out about the Spinderella biopic snub. The DJ sued the other members back in 2019 for “screwing her out of millions,” which the duo claim was only done because she felt left out.