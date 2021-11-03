Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Tory Lanez Advocates For Casanova’s Release From Prison, Urges Others To Do The Same
146
0
SpotemGottem Declares DaBaby Had Best “Beat Box” Remix
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
4143
3
Coca Vango Motivational Purposes 3
1191
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

SpotemGottem Declares DaBaby Had Best “Beat Box” Remix

Posted By on November 3, 2021

SpotemGottem announces a new project coming before the end of the year and declares that DaBaby had the best “Beat Box” remix during an exclusive interview at Rolling Loud NYC.

Florida rapper SpotemGottem might have shown up slightly too late to perform at Rolling Loud NYC this weekend, but he dedicated some of his time at the festival for media questions about his career, touching on his meteoric rise in the rap game over the last few months during an exclusive interview with HotNewHipHop.

Explaining that the pandemic actually helped him flourish as an artist by giving people the time to discover his music on social media, Spotem said that the lockdown only served to project him even further into the limelight. “Beat Box” ended up going viral with dozens of rappers jumping on the beat and offering their takes on the song, but there was one remix that stood out to Spotem.

DaBaby, he went crazy,” said the 20-year-old rapper when asked who had the best freestyle over “Beat Box.” 

Even though he may have just proven himself on his new project Most Wanted, which came out a few months ago, Spotem plans to close the year out with another bang, revealing that he’s not stopping there.

I got another project,” he told us backstage at Rolling Loud, suggesting that it could be coming out within the next month. “[It’s got] a lot of features,” he added, keeping the identity of his recent collaborators a secret.

Do you agree with SpotemGottem that DaBaby had the best “Beat Box” remix, or do you think someone else came through harder? And who would you like to see him collaborate with on his next project? Let us know in the comments.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Tory Lanez Advocates For Casanova’s Release From Prison, Urges Others To Do The Same
146 525 11
0
Big Boi Explains How He & André 3000 Started OutKast, Reveals He Sold Dogs To Rick Ross
397 525 30
0

Recent Stories

Tory Lanez Advocates For Casanova’s Release From Prison, Urges Others To Do The Same
146
0
SpotemGottem Declares DaBaby Had Best “Beat Box” Remix
119
0
Big Boi Explains How He & André 3000 Started OutKast, Reveals He Sold Dogs To Rick Ross
397
0
Bun B Rocks Atlanta Braves Hat After Losing World Series Bet With Big Boi
212
0
LL Cool J Fixes Up Red Audi From “Bad” Cover & Donates To HOF
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

Calboy If Heaven Had A Phone
66
0
Project Youngin Underdawgs
79
0
Dawn Richard Loose Your Mind
106
0
Omar Apollo Feat. Kali Uchis Omar Apollo & Kali Uchis Team Up On "Bad Life"
79
0
Pressa Feat. Swae Lee Cool, Calm & Collected
199
0
Millie Go Lightly Feat. Unfoonk Make You Better
106
0
BJ The Chicago Kid Making Me Mad
119
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Kodak Black “Super Gremlin” Video
318
0
Sleepy Hallow “Luv Em All” Video
146
0
Papoose Feat. Lil Wayne “Thought I Was Gonna Stop” Video
1416
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Tory Lanez Advocates For Casanova’s Release From Prison, Urges Others To Do The Same
SpotemGottem Declares DaBaby Had Best “Beat Box” Remix
Big Boi Explains How He & André 3000 Started OutKast, Reveals He Sold Dogs To Rick Ross