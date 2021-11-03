SpotemGottem Declares DaBaby Had Best “Beat Box” Remix

Florida rapper SpotemGottem might have shown up slightly too late to perform at Rolling Loud NYC this weekend, but he dedicated some of his time at the festival for media questions about his career, touching on his meteoric rise in the rap game over the last few months during an exclusive interview with HotNewHipHop.

Explaining that the pandemic actually helped him flourish as an artist by giving people the time to discover his music on social media, Spotem said that the lockdown only served to project him even further into the limelight. “Beat Box” ended up going viral with dozens of rappers jumping on the beat and offering their takes on the song, but there was one remix that stood out to Spotem.

“DaBaby, he went crazy,” said the 20-year-old rapper when asked who had the best freestyle over “Beat Box.”

Even though he may have just proven himself on his new project Most Wanted, which came out a few months ago, Spotem plans to close the year out with another bang, revealing that he’s not stopping there.

“I got another project,” he told us backstage at Rolling Loud, suggesting that it could be coming out within the next month. “[It’s got] a lot of features,” he added, keeping the identity of his recent collaborators a secret.

Do you agree with SpotemGottem that DaBaby had the best “Beat Box” remix, or do you think someone else came through harder? And who would you like to see him collaborate with on his next project? Let us know in the comments.