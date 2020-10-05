Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

T-Boz Laughs Off Left Eye Conspiracy Rumors, Talks “Disrespectful” TLC Fans
53
0
YBN Nahmir Checks Person Who Made Fun Of His Ads On IG
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

The Lox Living Off Xperience
768
1
Big Sean Detroit
688
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Spotify Debuts New Weekly Album Charts

Posted By on October 5, 2020

In a major first for a DSP, Spotify reveals that they are officially bringing several weekly music charts into the mix.

The music industry is changing, with elements like playlist placement become an integral component of an artist’s marketing. As such, digital streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and TIDAL have become key players in the field, much like radio once was back in its heydey. And given how important sales remain as not only a tracking tool, but as a means of gauging the musical climate, it’s no wonder that the DSPS are looking to add their voice to the conversation in a more resounding fashion.

Spotify Daniel Elk

 Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

As of now, Spotify has officially unveiled the launch of its own Weekly Music Charts, which will include a US Weekly Album Chart, Global Weekly Album Chart, US Weekly Song Chart, Global Weekly Song Chart, The US Top 10 Debuts, and the Global Top 10 Debuts. The charts will be published every Monday.

“Spotify’s new-and first ever-album charts will showcase the power of albums on the platform, highlighting the craft of creating a full album, the immense effort that is often involved, and the way that albums connect fans all around the world,” reads an official announcement shared by Variety. “Albums are stories, and often deeply personal ones, that artists are telling in their own unique way and we want to celebrate these artistic labors of love.”

A quick gander of the charts — available for perusal right here — reveals that Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s “WAP” remains the biggest song in the United States with recorded streams of 1,326,509. As for the recently released Savage Mode II by 21 Savage and Megan Thee Stallion, it currently holds three songs in the top ten with “Runnin,” the Drake-assisted “Mr. Right Now,” and the album highlight “Glock In My Lap” at three, four, and eight respectively.

Do you think Spotify’s new charts will introduce new competitive elements into the rap game? 

[via

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

T-Boz Laughs Off Left Eye Conspiracy Rumors, Talks “Disrespectful” TLC Fans
53 525 4
0
YBN Nahmir Checks Person Who Made Fun Of His Ads On IG
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

T-Boz Laughs Off Left Eye Conspiracy Rumors, Talks “Disrespectful” TLC Fans
53
0
YBN Nahmir Checks Person Who Made Fun Of His Ads On IG
79
0
Travis Scott Tells DJs That He Has “Something On The Way”
106
0
Lil Wayne’s Verse On Pop Smoke’s “Iced Out Audemars” Remix Previewed
132
0
Lil Baby Expands 4PF Roster With New Signing
119
0
More News

Trending Songs

Usher Feat. Kiana Ledé This Day
40
0
Rittz Feat. NAWF6OD Jesus Blanco
79
0
Junglepussy Main Attraction
93
0
Papoose Boxcutter
93
0
Waka Flocka Hard In Da Paint
119
0
Headie One Breathing
106
0
Jay Electronica Rough Love
146
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Queen Naija Feat. Lil Durk “Lie To Me” Video
159
0
YG Feat. Lil Wayne, D3szn “Blood Walk” Video
172
0
Real Life
199
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

T-Boz Laughs Off Left Eye Conspiracy Rumors, Talks “Disrespectful” TLC Fans
YBN Nahmir Checks Person Who Made Fun Of His Ads On IG
Travis Scott Tells DJs That He Has “Something On The Way”