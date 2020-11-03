Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Chris Rock Assesses Today’s Artists, Doesn’t Know NBA YoungBoy
93
0
Spotify Offering Labels, Artist Boost In Algorithm For Reduced Royalty Pay Out
199
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1204
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
1085
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Spotify Offering Labels, Artist Boost In Algorithm For Reduced Royalty Pay Out

Posted By on November 2, 2020

The new tool will allow labels and artists to boost songs in Spotify’s recommendations.

Spotify’s playlist algorithms have provided them with a leg up on their competitors. The playlists specifically curated for the user have helped introduce artists to the masses while also giving the listener the perfect soundtrack suited to the vibe. 

In a press release titled, “Amplifying Artist Input in Your Personalized Recommendations,” Spotify revealed that they’ll be testing out a new feature for artists and labels that will allow them to recommend songs specifically to your playlist. The service will give artists the opportunity to spotlight a track, be it a new single or the anniversary of a prominent track, and have that feed into the algorithm that would place it in your recommendations. Of course, this will also be based on their refined algorithms. They won’t be placing random songs that you probably wouldn’t listen to on your playlist.

This feature will only be offered for the algorithm that determines radio and autoplay, rather than fixed playlists they curate on their own. 

The feature is meant to help artists have a say in how people discover their music. Of course, this service does come with a price. Though no numbers have been revealed, artists will have their pay-outs reduced if they agree to “promotional recording royalty rate for streams in personalized listening sessions where we provided this service.”

This could either be a dope feature that helps artists out even more or it could turn into a new way to manipulate streams. Given Billboard’s recent decision to nix merch bundles from official album sales, it seems the latter will somehow be inevitable.

[Via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Chris Rock Assesses Today’s Artists, Doesn’t Know NBA YoungBoy
93 525 7
0
2 Chainz Finally Meets Obama: “Something To Scratch Off My Bucket List”
344 525 26
0

Recent Stories

Chris Rock Assesses Today’s Artists, Doesn’t Know NBA YoungBoy
93
0
Spotify Offering Labels, Artist Boost In Algorithm For Reduced Royalty Pay Out
199
0
2 Chainz Finally Meets Obama: “Something To Scratch Off My Bucket List”
344
0
Wale Wants To Drop New Music This Week
238
0
Nav Goes Full Poseidon With Aquatic “Emergency Tsunami” Cover
251
0
More News

Trending Songs

Boosie Badazz Candy Man
93
0
Lil Wayne Tha Block Is Hot
172
0
Busta Rhymes Blowing The Speakers
199
0
NLE Choppa Love Tonight
119
0
Sheek Louch Feat. Joell Ortiz Still New York Shit
199
0
TisaKorean Feat. Father & YehMe2 Rocky Road
132
0
Dizzee Rascal Fire In The Booth Freestyle
172
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

$NOT Reveals His Most Underrated Snack & His Weirdest Food Concoction
93
0
Busta Ryhmes Feat. Rick Ross “Master Fard Muhammad” Video
199
1
Internet Money Showcase Their Sprawling Mansion On HNHH’s “How I’m Living”
199
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Chris Rock Assesses Today’s Artists, Doesn’t Know NBA YoungBoy
Spotify Offering Labels, Artist Boost In Algorithm For Reduced Royalty Pay Out
2 Chainz Finally Meets Obama: “Something To Scratch Off My Bucket List”