Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Sleepy Hallow Explains How Kendrick Lamar & Chief Keef Shaped His Sound
225
0
Teyana Taylor Treated Jayda Cheaves To A Super Sensual Lap Dance On Stage
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2197
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1641
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Spotify Wrapped 2021 Is Officially Live, Here’s How To Find Yours

Posted By on December 1, 2021

‘Tis the season!

It’s the first of December, which for some, is just like any other day. For Spotify users, however, today is better than the Grammy Awards. 

Early this morning, the streamer unveiled its annual Wrapped, allowing people to see which songs, albums, artists, and podcasts they listened to the most throughout 2021. Each and every year, creators at Spotify add fun new features to the line-up; this year, they include your musical aura and the songs that would be make up the soundtrack of your life, among others.

As reported by The U.S. Sun, the Wrapped platform is available for both premium and free users, although those who subscribe to the app will have access to more information about their listening habits.

If your yearly compilation doesn’t show up when you first open the app, head to your web browser and search “Spotify Wrapped 2021,” then click on the link that comes directly from Spotify’s website. From here, you’ll be able to see some of the highlights, but in order to get your personalized Wrapped, you’ll have to have the app downloaded.

Once you’ve confirmed that you have the app on hand, hit the “Download Spotify” button, and the browser will automatically take you to your own page, chalked full of fun stats about what you listened to most this year.

Along with your own data, the platform has also shared information about the biggest global successes this year. Names like Drake, Doja Cat, Juice WRLD, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift all dominated.

See more of 2021’s highest streamed releases here.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Sleepy Hallow Explains How Kendrick Lamar & Chief Keef Shaped His Sound
225 525 17
0
Teyana Taylor Treated Jayda Cheaves To A Super Sensual Lap Dance On Stage
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

Sleepy Hallow Explains How Kendrick Lamar & Chief Keef Shaped His Sound
225
0
Teyana Taylor Treated Jayda Cheaves To A Super Sensual Lap Dance On Stage
159
0
DaBaby Reflects On The Deaths Of His Father & Brother
146
0
Dave East Buys His First Store, Thanks Nipsey Hussle For Inspiration
238
0
Quavo, Offset & Kid Cudi Walk In Virgil Abloh’s Memorial Louis Vuitton Show
251
0
More News

Trending Songs

Jay Bezzy Feat. Sheff G & Sleepy Hallow Overseas
199
0
Tory Lanez '87 Stingray
132
0
Loopy Ferrell Profit
185
0
Duke Deuce I Ain't Worried Bout It
199
0
Vic Mensa What You Taught Us
212
0
T-Pain Shootin Up The Club
225
0
Young T & Bugsey Feat. Unknown T Roberto C
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

LPB Poody Declines To Try WarHeads Extreme On “Snack Review”
119
1
Snoop Dogg Feat. Fabolous & Dave East “Make Some Money” Video
450
1
Remedy “Crazy 8’s” Video
397
2
More Videos

Featured Stories

Sleepy Hallow Explains How Kendrick Lamar & Chief Keef Shaped His Sound
Teyana Taylor Treated Jayda Cheaves To A Super Sensual Lap Dance On Stage
DaBaby Reflects On The Deaths Of His Father & Brother