Spotify Wrapped 2021 Is Officially Live, Here’s How To Find Yours

It’s the first of December, which for some, is just like any other day. For Spotify users, however, today is better than the Grammy Awards.

Early this morning, the streamer unveiled its annual Wrapped, allowing people to see which songs, albums, artists, and podcasts they listened to the most throughout 2021. Each and every year, creators at Spotify add fun new features to the line-up; this year, they include your musical aura and the songs that would be make up the soundtrack of your life, among others.

As reported by The U.S. Sun, the Wrapped platform is available for both premium and free users, although those who subscribe to the app will have access to more information about their listening habits.

If your yearly compilation doesn’t show up when you first open the app, head to your web browser and search “Spotify Wrapped 2021,” then click on the link that comes directly from Spotify’s website. From here, you’ll be able to see some of the highlights, but in order to get your personalized Wrapped, you’ll have to have the app downloaded.

Once you’ve confirmed that you have the app on hand, hit the “Download Spotify” button, and the browser will automatically take you to your own page, chalked full of fun stats about what you listened to most this year.

Along with your own data, the platform has also shared information about the biggest global successes this year. Names like Drake, Doja Cat, Juice WRLD, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift all dominated.

See more of 2021’s highest streamed releases here.