Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Spotify Wrapped Results Are Out & Twitter Says It’s Rigged
159
0
Dr. Dre Vs. Diddy Could Actually Happen On Verzuz
238
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
1072
1
Billy Boy Brody Higher Than Ever
754
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Spotify Wrapped Results Are Out & Twitter Says It’s Rigged

Posted By on December 2, 2020

Spotify Wrapped is raising a few eyebrows this year.

At the end of every year, Spotify subscribers celebrate finding out what their most listened to songs were for the last 365 days, while Apple Music people bitterly watch from the sidelines, and this year was no different. Last night, Spotify released their annual Spotify Wrapped results for each user, and Twitter is having a field day with it. 

This year, Spotify added a couple new features to their Wrapped video and so far the reactions have been mixed. The new additions include letting subscribers know when they streamed their most listened to song for the first time and the last time. The annual summary also now includes podcast listens and quizzes.

Love it or hate it, a running consensus on Twitter at the moment is that some people’s results aren’t entirely accurate. Many are sharing their most streamed titles, disclosing that they hardly even listened to said song or artist. While it’s definitely possible that subscribers are simply disappointed in and surprised by their own music taste, or were hoping for results they’d be prouder to share on social media, a Spotify conspiracy theory is materializing as we speak, suggesting that Spotify intentionally planted big name artists into users’ Wrapped results, including Drake and Ariana Grande.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Dr. Dre Vs. Diddy Could Actually Happen On Verzuz
238 525 18
0
Lil Nas X Says Tyler, The Creator & Frank Ocean “Made It Easier” For Him
318 525 24
0

Recent Stories

Spotify Wrapped Results Are Out & Twitter Says It’s Rigged
159
0
Dr. Dre Vs. Diddy Could Actually Happen On Verzuz
238
0
Lil Nas X Says Tyler, The Creator & Frank Ocean “Made It Easier” For Him
318
0
Mulatto Denies Making Colorism Comments On Clubhouse
357
0
Rick Ross Is Trying To Make Healthcare More Accessible In His Latest Boss Move
357
0
More News

Trending Songs

Rotimi Love Somebody
185
0
Juice WRLD & Benny Blanco Real Shit
119
0
Vic Mensa Breathe (Freestyle)
172
0
J-Haze Feat. 21 Savage, 5ive Mics & Just Rich Gates Covid 21
304
0
Adam Snow & Josh Alias Feat. The Game The Prayer
199
0
The Cool Kids Dapper Dan Leather
146
0
OMB Peezy Feat. OMB Iceberg Still RUNNING
172
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Yungeen Ace Is A Fiend For Jewelry & Designer Goods
66
0
Busta Rhymes “Boomp” Video
265
0
Megan Thee Stallion “Body” Video
953
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Spotify Wrapped Results Are Out & Twitter Says It’s Rigged
Dr. Dre Vs. Diddy Could Actually Happen On Verzuz
Lil Nas X Says Tyler, The Creator & Frank Ocean “Made It Easier” For Him