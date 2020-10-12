Rap Basement

Statik Selektah, Joey Bada$$ & Nas Have A Single Coming

Posted By on October 12, 2020

Statik Selektah is gearing up to kick off the rollout to “The Balancing Act” with a Joey Bada$$ & Nas collaboration.

Joey Bada$$ has been steadily proving that patience is a virtue — with his most recent album having arrived in 2017, with the politically-charged All Amerikkkan’s Bada$$. And while he has indeed been toying with the idea of dropping his next project, for the most part, the Badmon seems ready and willing to move at a methodical pace. Yet that doesn’t mean he’s sitting things out entirely — in fact, he appears to have an absolutely monumental single in the stash, courtesy of Statik Selektah

Matthew Eisman/Getty Images

Taking to Twitter to break the news, Statik confirmed that he’d be uniting Joey Bada$$, Nas, and Gary Clark Jr on his brand new single “Keep It Moving,” which is all set to arrive on October 16th. “Friday! First single off #thebalancingact = @nas x @joeybadass x @garyclarkjr  #keepitmoving on all platforms,” he confirms, alluding to his upcoming project The Balancing Act, which has yet to receive a proper release date. 

Now, fans will likely remember that the project was originally detailed back in March, revealing a few hype-inducing guest appearances from  Nas, Griselda, 2 Chainz, Dave East, Joey Bada$$, and Method Man. Though it’s been months since that initial announcement, it would appear that good things come to those who wait — case in point, the first-ever collaboration between Joey Bada$$ and Nas, complete with some gently weeping guitar from Gary Clark Jr. Are you excited to hear “Keep It Moving” this Friday? 

Via HNHH

