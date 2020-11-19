Statik Selektah’s “The Balancing Act” Tracklist Is Crazy

Statik Selektah has earned the respect of the rap game, having worked with no shortage of top-tier lyricists throughout his extensive career. Now, the producer is in the final stages of readying his brand new album The Balancing Act, which is set to arrive in full sixteen-track glory at midnight, November 27th.

Attentive fans have already caught the lineup reveal from a few days back, revealing the stacked roster of contributors including but not exclusive to Killer Mike, 2 Chainz, Joey Bada$$, Jack Harlow, Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, Method Man, Jadakiss, Styles P, Havoc, Black Thought, Sean Price, Bun B, Termanology, Dave East, Smoke DZA, Paul Wall, Gary Clark JR, CJ Fly, and Blu. Now, with the album’s tracklist being available on Apple Music, we have a better idea of the tracklist as a whole.

Check out the complete tracklist below, and keep an eye out for The Balancing Act’s next single to land in full at the stroke of midnight. Which of these tracks do you think will emerge as a highlight cut? Of the batch, we’ve already seen the release of “Keep It Moving” by Nas, Joey Bada$$, and Gary Clark Jr. — you can check that one out right here, should you be looking to set the tone for the big release.

01. “The Healing” (feat. Black Thought)

02. “Keep It Moving” (feat. Nas, Joey Bada$$, Gary Clark Jr.)

03. “Play Around” (feat. Allan Kingdom, Killer Mike, 2 Chainz, Conway the Machine)

04. “Hard Living” (feat. Dave East, Method Man)

05. “Time” (feat. Jack Harlow)

06. “Watch Me” (feat. Joey Bada$$)

07. “America Is Cancelled” (feat. Termanology, Styles P, Jadakiss)

08. “No Substitute” (feat. Brady Watt, Paul Wall, Benny the Butcher)

09. “Off My Mind” (feat. Haile Supreme, Fly Anakin, Rome Streetz)

10. “Welcome To The Game” (feat. Kota the Friend, Marlon Craft)

11. “Soul Custody” (feat. Blu, Evidence)

12. “No More” (feat. Rim da Villin, Smoke DZA, Lil Fame)

13. “Ralph Laurens” (feat. Sean Price, Thirstin Howl III)

14. “Balance Beam” (feat. JFK, CJ Fly, Nick Grant)

15. “Way Up” (feat. Haile Supreme, Havoc, Bun B)

16. “Immortal (feat. Harley Harl, Bobby Sessions)