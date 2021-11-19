Rap Basement

Stephanie Mills & Chaka Khan Brought The Class Hits To “Verzuz”

Posted By on November 18, 2021

The reaction to this “Verzuz” was a mixed bag, to say the least, but these icons were respected throughout.

It was nothing but throwbacks and classic favorites on tonight’s (November 18) Verzuz. We recently learned that Stephanie Mills and Chaka Khan would be joining together on the Verzuz stage and fans were anticipating an evening with favorites from the 1970s and ’80s. After the expected DJ warmup prior to the vocal powerhouses taking their marks, Chaka and Stephanie got the house rocking with dozens of songs.

Mills gave us “Something in the Way,” “Feel the Fire,” and “I Feel Good All Over,” while Chaka delivered “Love You all My Lifetime,” “A Night in Tunisia,” and much more.


It wasn’t just the music that captivated viewing audiences, but the solidarity between the two icons. Throughout the performance, Chaka and Stephanie spoke about their close friendship and supported one another through each turn in the spotlight. Khan was seemingly finding her footing through the first few songs and her delivery elicited hundreds of responses online, but overall, fans kept their commentary as respectful as possible.

Stephanie and Chaka ended their performance with a rousing rendition of “I’m Every Woman,” and next up on Verzuz will be Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia. This is a matchup that fans have been waiting for over a year and a half so prepare to enjoy some old-school Hip Hop. That show will take place on December 2.

Check out a few reactions from fans below.

Via HNHH

