Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Alicia Keys Recounts The Time She Curved A Teenage J. Cole
199
0
Stephen Curry Shares New Interview Clip Of Nipsey Hussle Explaining Why He Started Rapping
344
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2488
1
Papoose November
1337
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Stephen Curry Shares New Interview Clip Of Nipsey Hussle Explaining Why He Started Rapping

Posted By on December 9, 2021

Curry shared unheard audio from his previous “5 Minutes From Home” episode with the late Nipsey Hussle.

Back in July, 2018, less than a year before his tragic death in March, 2019, Victory Lap rapper Nipsey Hussle appeared on Stephen Curry’s 5 Minutes From Home YouTube show and spoke with the three-time NBA Finals champion about hip hop and fatherhood. 

Throughout the conversation, Hussle dropped gems (as he was one to do) and left fans wanting to hear more of his and Curry’s meaningful conversation. 

Fortunately, with the recent launch of Curry’s new 15 Minutes From Home podcast on Audible, that is now a real possibility. 

Today, more than three years after the 5 Minutes From Home episode hit the airwaves, Curry blessed his and Hussle’s collective fanbase with an extended version of the interview featuring conversation about Victory Lap, and the “Blue Laces 2” rapper’s explanation of why he picked up a mic in the first place. 

Explaining that he grew up with a good family, Hussle said his final album was the culmination of a career that navigated through the highest of highs, and the lowest of lows. 

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

“I’m sure in your own way you can relate to looking at basketball, from not being a professional, just being a young kid with a dream and being somebody that got a passion for the game and then looking at we’re you’re standing now,” Hussle told Curry. “And for you to tell that story and to flashback to that young version of yourself and re-identify with those emotions — that’s how I look at the album… I wanted to be a rapper. I wanted to speak on a platform. And all the process to get here, that shit wasn’t no straight line. It was ups and downs and setbacks. I would assume as an athlete, you deal with injuries, politics in sports but when you get to where you’re going and take a moment to step back, that’s what I look at [Victory Lap] as. The reflection.” 

Check out Stephen Curry’s 15 Minutes From Home podcast here, and drop your favorite Victory Lap song down in the comments. 

RIP NIPSEY HUSSLE

[via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Alicia Keys Recounts The Time She Curved A Teenage J. Cole
199 525 15
0
Playboi Carti’s “Whole Lotta Red” Surpasses 500,000 Sales, Earns RIAA Gold Certification
781 525 59
0

Recent Stories

Alicia Keys Recounts The Time She Curved A Teenage J. Cole
199
0
Stephen Curry Shares New Interview Clip Of Nipsey Hussle Explaining Why He Started Rapping
344
0
Playboi Carti’s “Whole Lotta Red” Surpasses 500,000 Sales, Earns RIAA Gold Certification
781
0
Recording Academy CEO Addresses The Weeknd’s 2021 Grammys Snub
185
0
Lil Baby & The Weeknd Top Vevo’s 2021 Most Watched Artists Lists
225
0
More News

Trending Songs

Token Feat. Lil Skies IOD
119
0
Tierra Whack Body Of Water
40
0
Desiigner Letter To Ye
146
0
midwxst Bluffing
159
0
J. Cole Deja Vu
476
0
Nate Husser, Zach Zoya, Kay Bandz, SLM & Kid Riz Montreality Cypher
331
0
Key!, MATT OX & Quadie Diesel Royal Rumble
199
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Polo G “Fortnight” Video
185
0
Smiley “Made It” Video
185
0
French Montana Feat. Doja Cat & Saweetie “Handstand” Video
371
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Alicia Keys Recounts The Time She Curved A Teenage J. Cole
Stephen Curry Shares New Interview Clip Of Nipsey Hussle Explaining Why He Started Rapping
Playboi Carti’s “Whole Lotta Red” Surpasses 500,000 Sales, Earns RIAA Gold Certification