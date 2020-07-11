Steve Stoute Launches 100% Royalty Program For Artists

Steve Stoute has officially launched an initiative entitled Select that would provide independent artists with 100% of all their royalties through his very own UnitedMasters Program. According to the Wall Street Journal, Stoute originally curated the music venture back in Nov. 2017 with $70 million in funding from the likes of a multitude of Silicon Valley investments, including companies such as Alphabet Inc., Andreessen Horowitz and 21st Century Fox, and NewsCorp, all of which share common ownership. The venture based in San Francisco, CA is designed to aid upcoming artists secure their brands on digital streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, Pandora, and more.

The UnitedMasters Program will provide artists with an untraditional approach to the music industry with the Select platform that will allow any artist to be exposed to the masses via their iPhone or Android mobile devices. Music can be directly uploaded to the Select platform simply through iMessage and will allow users to utilize promotional tools all the while retaining the rights to their masters and all of their royalties. Select will also provide artists the opportunity to have their artistry featured on some of the most revered ESPN programming including SportsCenter, The Jump, First Take, and more.

The platform will come in the form of a subscription-based app that will cost a total of $5 per month and will also provide its users access to deals with major corporations such as Apple, CashApp, the NBA, ESPN, and more. There are also won’t be a limitation on distribution to major social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and more.

While it might sound too good to be true, Steve Stoute’s UnitedMasters Program has helped propel the careers of rappers like Lil Tecca, NLE Choppa, and more. Even though Steve Stoute’s tenure with the New York Knicks might have started out rocky, he’s been able to become one of the most influential music executives of this generation.

Check out ESPN’s official partnership announcement with Steve Stoute’s UnitedMasters Program in the Instagram post provided below.