Stevie J Plans To Speak With Attorneys After Delta Kicked Him Off Flight

Most recently, Stevie J has made news because of his pending divorce with his wife of three years, Faith Evans. But, even when he tries to get away from the drama of his relationship, he still finds trouble.

When at the airport on Friday (Dec. 10) in Los Angeles, Stevie J and his son were removed from their flights for not complying with Delta employees soon enough. According to TMZ, they were drinking alcohol in the airport terminal while waiting for their flight, and when boarding began, they tried to bring their alcohol on the plane.

The Delta employees asked them to throw away their drinks before boarding, but Stevie J’s son decided to finish his drink before disposing of it. This angered the employees, and they had Stevie J and his son thrown off the plane.

They did not face any further repercussions, and were able to catch another plane to Atlanta to celebrate Stevie J’s daughter Eva’s 12th birthday party.





When asked for comment, Delta did not release the names of those who caused their flight’s delay, but acknowledge it happened. They did not ban Stevie J or his son from future Delta flights.

Stevie J told TMZ that he believes this event was racially motivated, as he looked very upset while consulting with the Delta employees. He will discuss his options with his attorneys and proceed however he sees fit.





Hopefully Stevie J can now stay safe and drama-free in the near future.