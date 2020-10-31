Stream Our Official “Halloween 2020” Playlist Right Here

Halloween is here, so it’s only appropriate that you queue up a few dark bangers and get up to a bit of mischief. And while you plot out your course of action, we’ve compiled a few tracks to set an ominous mood for whatever nocturnal activities you have planned. Should you be seeking a soundtrack of some Halloween-friendly hip-hop bangers, look no further than our brand new Halloween 2020 playlist, available to check out on our Spotify page below.

Featuring music from Eminem, Jadakiss, Fabolous, Tyler, The Creator, A$AP Rocky, Bone Thugs, Wu-Tang Clan, DMX, 21 Savage, Gucci Mane, Metro Boomin, Prodigy, and more, Halloween 2020 features no shortage of eerie vibes for your listening pleasure. Though the real-world horrors have left some of the more enjoyable October 31st shenanigans off the table, nothing’s stopping you from loading this one up, dimming down the lights, imbibing in a libation of your choice, and letting the Halloween spirit flow through you.

True, trick or treating has been rendered a public safety hazard and it’s likely that Halloween parties will be a fineable offense in some sectors. But that’s no excuse to lose sight of what the holiday is all about — which is to say, celebrating the supernatural, the terrifying, and the otherwise unexplainable. We’ve got you covered on that front. And once you’re done listening to Halloween 2020, be sure to check out at least one of these Top 10 Horror Movies You Need To See, provided you’ve got the stomach for it.