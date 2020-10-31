Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Stream Our Official “Halloween 2020” Playlist Right Here
132
0
Lil Nas X Is Nicki Minaj For Halloween In Jaw-Dropping “Super Bass” Costume
490
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1165
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
1046
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Stream Our Official “Halloween 2020” Playlist Right Here

Posted By on October 31, 2020

This October 31st night, let the eerie vibes flow with our official “Halloween 2020” playlist, featuring Eminem, 21 Savage, DMX, and more.

Halloween is here, so it’s only appropriate that you queue up a few dark bangers and get up to a bit of mischief. And while you plot out your course of action, we’ve compiled a few tracks to set an ominous mood for whatever nocturnal activities you have planned. Should you be seeking a soundtrack of some Halloween-friendly hip-hop bangers, look no further than our brand new Halloween 2020 playlist, available to check out on our Spotify page below. 

Featuring music from Eminem, Jadakiss, Fabolous, Tyler, The Creator, A$AP Rocky, Bone Thugs, Wu-Tang Clan, DMX, 21 Savage, Gucci Mane, Metro Boomin, Prodigy, and more, Halloween 2020 features no shortage of eerie vibes for your listening pleasure. Though the real-world horrors have left some of the more enjoyable October 31st shenanigans off the table, nothing’s stopping you from loading this one up, dimming down the lights, imbibing in a libation of your choice, and letting the Halloween spirit flow through you. 

True, trick or treating has been rendered a public safety hazard and it’s likely that Halloween parties will be a fineable offense in some sectors. But that’s no excuse to lose sight of what the holiday is all about — which is to say, celebrating the supernatural, the terrifying, and the otherwise unexplainable. We’ve got you covered on that front. And once you’re done listening to Halloween 2020, be sure to check out at least one of these Top 10 Horror Movies You Need To See, provided you’ve got the stomach for it. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Nas X Is Nicki Minaj For Halloween In Jaw-Dropping “Super Bass” Costume
490 525 37
0
Beyoncé Says “New Goal” Is To “Slow Down”: “I Have Put Out Projects Nonstop”
212 525 16
0

Recent Stories

Stream Our Official “Halloween 2020” Playlist Right Here
132
0
Lil Nas X Is Nicki Minaj For Halloween In Jaw-Dropping “Super Bass” Costume
490
0
Beyoncé Says “New Goal” Is To “Slow Down”: “I Have Put Out Projects Nonstop”
212
0
Saweetie Explains Birkin Comment: “We Deserve To Be Treated Like A Queen”
212
0
Benny The Butcher Teases Drake Collaboration
238
0
More News

Trending Songs

Rylo Rodriguez Feat. Yo Gotti For Me
66
0
Kembe X Feat. Denzel Curry Scared
93
0
Busta Rhymes Feat. M.O.P Czar
106
0
WooDaRealest Feat. Killer Mike Greatness
119
0
Trippie Redd Feat. Young Thug Spaceships
119
0
Lil Keed Feat. Gunna Back Board
53
0
Doe Boy Feat. Future Tweakin
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Internet Money Showcase Their Sprawling Mansion On HNHH’s “How I’m Living”
79
0
City Girls Feat. Lil Baby “Flewed Out ” Video
199
1
Black Blues
93
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Stream Our Official “Halloween 2020” Playlist Right Here
Lil Nas X Is Nicki Minaj For Halloween In Jaw-Dropping “Super Bass” Costume
Beyoncé Says “New Goal” Is To “Slow Down”: “I Have Put Out Projects Nonstop”