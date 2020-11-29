Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Wayne Confirms “I Am Not A Human Being 3” Dropping 2021
225
0
Styles P Reflects On Smoking Out With Mac Miller & Unreleased Collab
265
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
993
1
Billy Boy Brody Higher Than Ever
701
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Styles P Reflects On Smoking Out With Mac Miller & Unreleased Collab

Posted By on November 29, 2020

Styles P looks back on his smoke session with Mac Miller & Curren$y and the unreleased “Pink Slime” collab that he’s never actually heard.

Mac Miller gave us some incredible bodies of work before his untimely passing in 2018. From his early mixtapes to his Delusional Thomas alter ego, Mac has a stacked catalog that he built within a matter of a few years. One project that many people have often longed to hear is Pink Slime, the collaborative tape Mac had in the cut with Pharrell Williams. Though there was much hype around its release, it never actually saw the light of day.

As Styles P celebrated his 46th birthday, the rapper reflected on the unreleased collaboration he had with Mac and Pharrell on the Pink Slime project. Apparently, he’s never actually heard it.

“I have a song with Mac Miller I never heard I believed Neptune’s produced it ..I don’t know if it came out and I missed it or they never released it. Would love to hear it,” he tweeted.

A fan later tweeted a screenshot from an article of Mac Miller specifically discussing the Styles P collaboration and confirmed the project never dropped. 

As you can probably expect, Styles P and Mac Miller had a bond over their shared love for cannabis. Styles reflected on a smoke session he had with Curren$y and Mac, as well as the lecture he gave the Circles rapper about smoking cigarettes.

I remembered me @CurrenSy_Spitta and mac was getting stoned and Mac lighting mad cigarettes and me preaching to him about picking a side,” he wrote. “His energy was and is amazing !!!”

Hopefully, fans will one day get to hear the project and the collab with Styles P in the future. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Wayne Confirms “I Am Not A Human Being 3” Dropping 2021
225 525 17
0
Lil Baby Comes Through With A Signed PS5 For Monica’s Son
251 525 19
0

Recent Stories

Lil Wayne Confirms “I Am Not A Human Being 3” Dropping 2021
225
0
Styles P Reflects On Smoking Out With Mac Miller & Unreleased Collab
265
0
Lil Baby Comes Through With A Signed PS5 For Monica’s Son
251
0
Instagram Gallery: Megan Thee Stallion Serving Body-ody-ody
278
0
Quando Rondo Deletes His IG Following Canceled Show Fiasco
265
0
More News

Trending Songs

NBA Youngboy Get Me Killed
26
0
Statik Selektah Feat. Dave East & Method Man Hard Living
106
0
D Double E & Skepta DON
79
0
NBA Youngboy Rich N***a View
79
0
Ola Runt Thanksgiving Massacre
66
0
Curren$y & Harry Fraud Feat. Boldy James & Conway Riviera Beach (Extended Clip)
132
0
Quando Rondo Have You Ever
119
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Megan Thee Stallion “Body” Video
609
0
Ty Dolla $ign Feat. Post Malone “Spicy” Video
318
0
2 Chainz “Southside Hov” Video
397
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Wayne Confirms “I Am Not A Human Being 3” Dropping 2021
Styles P Reflects On Smoking Out With Mac Miller & Unreleased Collab
Lil Baby Comes Through With A Signed PS5 For Monica’s Son