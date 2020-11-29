Styles P Reflects On Smoking Out With Mac Miller & Unreleased Collab

Mac Miller gave us some incredible bodies of work before his untimely passing in 2018. From his early mixtapes to his Delusional Thomas alter ego, Mac has a stacked catalog that he built within a matter of a few years. One project that many people have often longed to hear is Pink Slime, the collaborative tape Mac had in the cut with Pharrell Williams. Though there was much hype around its release, it never actually saw the light of day.

As Styles P celebrated his 46th birthday, the rapper reflected on the unreleased collaboration he had with Mac and Pharrell on the Pink Slime project. Apparently, he’s never actually heard it.

“I have a song with Mac Miller I never heard I believed Neptune’s produced it ..I don’t know if it came out and I missed it or they never released it. Would love to hear it,” he tweeted.

A fan later tweeted a screenshot from an article of Mac Miller specifically discussing the Styles P collaboration and confirmed the project never dropped.

As you can probably expect, Styles P and Mac Miller had a bond over their shared love for cannabis. Styles reflected on a smoke session he had with Curren$y and Mac, as well as the lecture he gave the Circles rapper about smoking cigarettes.

“I remembered me @CurrenSy_Spitta and mac was getting stoned and Mac lighting mad cigarettes and me preaching to him about picking a side,” he wrote. “His energy was and is amazing !!!”

Hopefully, fans will one day get to hear the project and the collab with Styles P in the future.