Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Brent Faiyaz & Drake Dominate This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
66
0
Kodak Black Gives Out Free AC Units To His Community
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Curren$y Welcome To Jet Life Recordings 2
1191
0
Gucci Mane Ice Daddy
437
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Sukihana Arrested For Battery In Broward County, Florida: Report

Posted By on July 2, 2021

The “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” star has already been released and changed her Instagram profile picture to her mugshot.

“Love & Hip Hop: Miami” star Sukihana is gearing up to release her upcoming mixtape, WOLF P*$$Y, in September, and a recent report reveals that she just experienced a minor bump in the road along the way. According to The Shade Room, Broward County records show that she was arrested on Thursday for battery and her bond was set at $1,000.

See the post from The Shade Room below to see Sukihana’s mischievous grin in her new mug shot. 

A quick visit to Sukihana’s official Instagram profile shows that the Love & Hip Hop: Miami star has already been released from jail, presumably due to the minor charge and low bond of $1,000. The rapper also seems to not be taking the situation too seriously, as she has made her smirking mugshot her latest profile picture on the social media platform, and she has also been reposting posts to her story that suggest that she would do the alleged crime again without hesitation.

Not much is known about the incident that led to Sukihana’s arrest, so stay tuned for details regarding the “Food Stamp Hoe” rapper’s legal situation.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Brent Faiyaz & Drake Dominate This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
66 525 5
0
Kodak Black Gives Out Free AC Units To His Community
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

Brent Faiyaz & Drake Dominate This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
66
0
Kodak Black Gives Out Free AC Units To His Community
79
0
Azealia Banks Issues Her Own “Manifesto”
159
0
Billie Eilish Asks A Bold Question In Viral Risqué TikTok
251
0
Soulja Boy Says He Was The First Rapper With An iPhone
424
0
More News

Trending Songs

Yungeen Ace Feat. G Herbo Choppa 4 My Enemies
53
0
D Savage Don't U Change
53
0
NorthsideBenji & DJ Charlie B 30,000 Ft.
93
0
Tay Money Walk
53
0
G Herbo Feat. Yosohn Cold World
79
0
Casanova Feat. Popcaan Deserve You
172
0
Fenix Flexin Risky
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Curren$y Details The Hospital Visit That Turned Him Off Of Blunts On “How To Roll”
53
0
Blxst & Bino Rideaux “Movie” Video
172
0
Kenny Mason Explains Why He Went Vegan During The Pandemic
146
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Brent Faiyaz & Drake Dominate This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
Kodak Black Gives Out Free AC Units To His Community
Azealia Banks Issues Her Own “Manifesto”