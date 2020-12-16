Rap Basement

Sukihana Responds To cupcakKe’s “How To Rob”

Posted By on December 16, 2020

cupcakKe’s “How To Rob” is drawing reactions from some of her targets including Sukihana.

cupcakKe’s released a few songs this year, and though each of them have properly showcased the high level of execution she carries with her art, it’s last night’s release of “How To Rob” that shook the Internet. In a fashion similar to 50 Cent‘s debut single from 1999, cupcakKe cleverly strings together various methods of how she’d rob certain industry figures. Over 20 rappers are listed in her track from Migos stars Quavo and Offset to pop sensations like Doja Cat and Lizzo.

OnlyFans celebrity and budding rapper Sukihana became a target on the record as cupcakKe rapped about how her show bookings have slowed down due to Sukihana’s rise. “Who the fuck is this bitch named Suki?/Poppin’ up when promoters can’t book me/ Since you love to be on OnlyFans, I’ll be the only fan at your show, what’s goodie?” cupcakKe raps on the song. 

Of course, Sukihana being as unapologetic as she is, didn’t waste time issuing a response. It doesn’t seem like she’s offended by whatever cupcakKe said on the song but rather, the title of the song itself. Hitting Twitter, she simply wrote, “I wish a knock kneed hoe would rob me.”

cupcakKe did say at the beginning of her new single that none of this should be taken to heart. She later doubled down on the claim on social media after the single went viral.

“I think it’s a beautiful thing & any one upset with it it’s just use to the mediocre. Understand it’s not male rappers complaining it’s female rappers . Sit back & enjoy talent at its finest & for the last time it’s all love to all the rappers mentioned,” she wrote. “Don’t be sensitive.” Maybe she’s right.

Check out Sukihana’s response below. 

Via HNHH

