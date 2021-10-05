Rap Basement

Summer Walker Confirms “Still Over It” Release Date With Album Trailer

Posted By on October 4, 2021

The singer is carefully rolling out her next album and she had a little help from City Girls rapper JT.

We’re just a month away from receiving a new album from Summer Walker and the singer isn’t wasting any time with her rollout. On Friday (October 1), our favorite artists gathered together for the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards and while Summer was all slated to attend, she later revealed that she opted not to show face due to COVID-19 regulations. 

“So, I was super excited to go to the BET Hip Hop Awards today, but they wouldn’t let me in due to COVID restrictions,” she said in a video she shared to Instagram. “I had such a pretty dress and everything. It’s fine, BET love me, I still love BET.” Then she revealed she has a new project on the way.

Since that first announcement, Summer has teased a November release date but today (October 4), an official reveal has been shared. If you recall, the singer released her debut studio album Over It on this day two years ago, so it was only fitting that she secured Oct. 4 for her big announcement.

An accompanying trailer for Still Over It hit the internet, and although it was brief, fans are going wild after seeing City Girls hitmaker JT make an appearance. In the clip, Summer is on the phone complaining to her friend, JT, who just happens to be incarcerated. We’re sure we’ll receive a tracklist with features in due time, but while we wait, check out the trailer below.

Summer Walker
Photo Provided to HNHH By Label
Via HNHH

