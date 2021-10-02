Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Nas X Reacts To Kidz Bop Remix Of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
132
0
Lil Wayne Reportedly Skipped Out On $20 Million Lawsuit Deposition
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
1959
0
Drake Certified Lover Boy
1403
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Summer Walker Couldn’t Attend BET Hip Hop Awards “Due To COVID Restrictions”

Posted By on October 1, 2021

She still made her way to the Atlanta ceremony and stayed outside where she made a big announcement.

As much as she would love to be enjoying the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards with a few of her famous friends, Summer Walker was forced to sit this one out. The singer has quite the busy schedule between balancing motherhood, her new romance, and her career, and on Friday (October 1), Summer shared why she had to ditch this year’s award show.

In a clip she uploaded to Instagram, Walker is seen in a parking structure and said she was all ready to storm the red carpet.

Summer Walker
Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor / Getty Images

“So, I was super excited to go to the BET Hip Hop Awards today, but they wouldn’t let me in due to COVID restrictions,” she claimed. “I had such a pretty dress and everything. It’s fine, BET love me, I still love BET.” She then revealed she had a big announcement she was planning on sharing on the red carpet.

“So, I decided to pull up anyway and let you guys know some things,” she continued, before showing a projected message on the side of a building that revealed her sophomore album would arrive next month. Fans quickly jumped into her comment section, pleading with the singer to tell them the exact date, but e’ll have to wait for that news.

Watch Summer Walker‘s video below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Nas X Reacts To Kidz Bop Remix Of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
132 525 10
0
Lil Wayne Reportedly Skipped Out On $20 Million Lawsuit Deposition
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Lil Nas X Reacts To Kidz Bop Remix Of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
132
0
Lil Wayne Reportedly Skipped Out On $20 Million Lawsuit Deposition
119
0
Eazy-E’s Daughter Asks For Tribute To Her Dad During Super Bowl Halftime Show
291
0
Burna Boy, Mahalia & More Secure Spots On This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
199
0
Meek Mill Chooses Between “Expensive Pain” And “Championships”
238
0
More News

Trending Songs

Headie One Cry
79
0
Popcaan Superior
93
0
Fresh Porter Feat. Young Crazy & Rioo Trap A Lot
106
0
Kent Jones Feat. Rick Ross Bout It
146
0
Bandgang Lonnie Bands Feat. EST Gee & The Big Homie Hot
132
0
Tone Stith Feat. Maeta Something In The Water
159
0
NorthsideBenji Keep Runnin'
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Kali Uchis Feat. SZA “Fue Mejor (Remix)” Video
265
0
Keemo “Boujee” Video
278
0
Rod Wave Feat. Lil Durk “Already Won” Video
516
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Nas X Reacts To Kidz Bop Remix Of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Lil Wayne Reportedly Skipped Out On $20 Million Lawsuit Deposition
Eazy-E’s Daughter Asks For Tribute To Her Dad During Super Bowl Halftime Show