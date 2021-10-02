Summer Walker Couldn’t Attend BET Hip Hop Awards “Due To COVID Restrictions”

As much as she would love to be enjoying the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards with a few of her famous friends, Summer Walker was forced to sit this one out. The singer has quite the busy schedule between balancing motherhood, her new romance, and her career, and on Friday (October 1), Summer shared why she had to ditch this year’s award show.

In a clip she uploaded to Instagram, Walker is seen in a parking structure and said she was all ready to storm the red carpet.



Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor / Getty Images

“So, I was super excited to go to the BET Hip Hop Awards today, but they wouldn’t let me in due to COVID restrictions,” she claimed. “I had such a pretty dress and everything. It’s fine, BET love me, I still love BET.” She then revealed she had a big announcement she was planning on sharing on the red carpet.

“So, I decided to pull up anyway and let you guys know some things,” she continued, before showing a projected message on the side of a building that revealed her sophomore album would arrive next month. Fans quickly jumped into her comment section, pleading with the singer to tell them the exact date, but e’ll have to wait for that news.

Watch Summer Walker‘s video below.