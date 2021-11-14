Rap Basement

Summer Walker Eyeing No. 1 Debut With Just Over 170K Album Sales

Posted By on November 14, 2021

Summer Walker’s “Still Over It” slated for inevitable No. 1 debut.

Shortly after the debut of her Still Over It outing, Summer Walker was slated to sit at the No. 1 spot on the charts with predictions placing the LVRN siren at somewhere between 185,000 and 210,000 with an expected 9,000-12,000 in pure album sales.

Now according to Hits Daily Double, those numbers are (un)officially) settled at 177,000 in first week sales for the singer. It surpasses Over It‘s first week sales of 134,000, making it the largest debut for a female R&B singer since Beyoncé’s Lemonade in 2016. The record was previously held by Jhene Aiko for last year’s Chilombo, which clocked at 158,000 in its first week.

In addition, Walker’s debut Over It album is expected to remerge on the chart at No. 26 after a resurgence in interest in Summer’s catalog. Just last week, the album sat at No. 46, continuing to experience a steady rise since the beginning of the rollout for Still Over It and the debut of the JT-assisted “Ex For A Reason.”

Elsewhere on the chart, Key Glock is expected to make his Top 10 debut with Yellow Tape 2, logging over 35,000 album equivalent units and becoming the highest-charting solo debut for the Memphis rapper.

Via HNHH

