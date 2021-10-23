Rap Basement

Summer Walker Fan Wins Glass Breaking “Still Over It” Contest, Security Quickly Steps In

Posted By on October 22, 2021

Those security guards jumped in super fast and made sure no one ran off with that hard drive.

We’re weeks away from receiving Summer Walker‘s new album, but one fan was *thisclose* to getting a first listen. Summer has been teasing the November 5 release of her sophomore studio effort Still Over It, and her fans are ready to help make this project another No. 1 for the singer. She has delivered the album’s lead single “Ex for a Reason” featuring City Girls star JT, and while the initial reception of the collaboration was a mixed bag, fans have returned to social media to boast about how the track has grown on them.

In addition to these social media conversations about Still Over It, there was a contest of sorts set up for fans. We previously reported on a glass box containing a hard drive with Still Over It that was placed in two locations on city streets, and anyone who could break the glass could hear the project.

Soulja Boy
Prince Williams / Contributor / Getty Images

“If you want the album now it’s on my hard drive,” said Summer. “You break the case, it’s yours… If you can’t, then you gotta wait until the album drops.”

For days, people have been lined up waiting for their opportunity to take a few swings. The contest has gone unsuccessful, that is until someone seemed to have broken through. A video showing the moment the box was broken has gone viral and on it, a man identified as Summer’s security guard quickly steps in to grab the hard drive.

It is unclear how the winner will receive the goods, but they will reportedly get a coveted first listen. Watch it below and also make sure to check out our article: Summer Walker’s “Still Over It”: Everything We Know.

[via]
Via HNHH

