Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Summer Walker Launches Ghetto Earth Records, Signs First Artist
132
0
Kid Cudi Says Travis Scott Pushed Him To Be More Lyrical On New Album
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
1138
1
Billy Boy Brody Higher Than Ever
926
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Summer Walker Launches Ghetto Earth Records, Signs First Artist

Posted By on December 9, 2020

The singer also explained how she came up with her label’s name & said she wants to support, not control, her artists.

She may be pregnant with her first child, but that doesn’t mean Summer Walker is ready to slow down. The R&B singer made an announcement on Wednesday (December 9) that she’s launched her own label, Ghetto Earth Records—an imprint of Interscope Records. Not only has she been working on getting the label up and running, but Walker also signed her first artist.

“I came up with Ghetto Earth because earth is ghetto,” the singer said in a statement. “I don’t wanna be controlling over my artist’s music. I want them to be fully involved in everything they put out. I’m just here to support and help them get to wherever it is they’re trying to go in life.” 

NO1-NOAH is the first artist on Ghetto Earth, and he’s thrilled to begin the journey with Walker and her team. “I’m excited to show people my music and what I have to offer,” said NO1. “I feel like being on Summer’s team, Ghetto Earth Records, is the right home for me to be as creative as possible as an artist. She’s really understanding of what a true artist is, as she is one herself. I’m free to create here, and it’s always a great feeling as an artist to be able to make music for a team that gets the sound that you’re trying to create.”

NO1-NOAH made an appearance on Summer’s Life on Earth EP. His next single, “Ridin For My Love,” reportedly drops on Friday (December 11).

[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Kid Cudi Says Travis Scott Pushed Him To Be More Lyrical On New Album
146 525 11
0
Jack Harlow Shares “That’s What They All Say” Tracklist: Chris Brown, Lil Baby, Big Sean
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

Summer Walker Launches Ghetto Earth Records, Signs First Artist
132
0
Kid Cudi Says Travis Scott Pushed Him To Be More Lyrical On New Album
146
0
Jack Harlow Shares “That’s What They All Say” Tracklist: Chris Brown, Lil Baby, Big Sean
159
0
Lil Baby Spits Bars For New Trojan Partnership
185
0
Jack Harlow Explains Why He Kept Tory Lanez On “What’s Poppin Remix”
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

Trev Rich Lie A Lot
66
0
DillanPonders King Of The Town
119
0
Toosii You're Mine Still (Remix)
172
0
Vory Ain't It Funny
212
0
Sada Baby Pressikin
132
0
Kenny Mason Feat. Denzel Curry A+
159
0
FXXXXY PM Freestyle
225
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Dess Dior “Rich Bitch” Video
66
0
J. Cole “Fire Squad” Video
159
0
RMR Pulls Out A Zelda Sword, Ultra Instinct Goku, & More For “In My Bag”
119
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Summer Walker Launches Ghetto Earth Records, Signs First Artist
Kid Cudi Says Travis Scott Pushed Him To Be More Lyrical On New Album
Jack Harlow Shares “That’s What They All Say” Tracklist: Chris Brown, Lil Baby, Big Sean