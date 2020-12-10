Summer Walker Launches Ghetto Earth Records, Signs First Artist

She may be pregnant with her first child, but that doesn’t mean Summer Walker is ready to slow down. The R&B singer made an announcement on Wednesday (December 9) that she’s launched her own label, Ghetto Earth Records—an imprint of Interscope Records. Not only has she been working on getting the label up and running, but Walker also signed her first artist.

“I came up with Ghetto Earth because earth is ghetto,” the singer said in a statement. “I don’t wanna be controlling over my artist’s music. I want them to be fully involved in everything they put out. I’m just here to support and help them get to wherever it is they’re trying to go in life.”

NO1-NOAH is the first artist on Ghetto Earth, and he’s thrilled to begin the journey with Walker and her team. “I’m excited to show people my music and what I have to offer,” said NO1. “I feel like being on Summer’s team, Ghetto Earth Records, is the right home for me to be as creative as possible as an artist. She’s really understanding of what a true artist is, as she is one herself. I’m free to create here, and it’s always a great feeling as an artist to be able to make music for a team that gets the sound that you’re trying to create.”

NO1-NOAH made an appearance on Summer’s Life on Earth EP. His next single, “Ridin For My Love,” reportedly drops on Friday (December 11).