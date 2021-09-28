Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Westside Gunn Appeared On “JBP” Specifically To Announce Shady Records Exit
40
0
Dom Kennedy Readies The Release Of “From The Westside With Love Three” Next Month
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Drake Certified Lover Boy
1244
1
Isaac Flame Flame God
1046
3
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Summer Walker Linked Up With Lil Kim, Jeremih, and Jacquees At J.Cole and 21 Savage’s ‘Off-Season Tour’ Atlanta Show

Posted By on September 28, 2021

Summer stepped out for the first time since the birth of her newborn daughter.

Last night, Summer Walker linked up with femcee Lil Kim, Chicago crooner Jeremih, and Southern singer-songwriter Jacquees at the State Farm Arena for J.Cole and 21 Savage’s Atlanta show on their Off-Season Tour. The tour, highlighting J.Cole’s sixth studio album The Off Seasonreleased earlier this year, kicked off in Miami last Friday. 

In a set posted to Instagram, Summer showcased posed photos of herself with the three artists in front of a packed crowd at the stadium, along with a few minutes of footage of J. Cole onstage. “Finally got out,” she captioned the photo, likely speaking on her–official–ability to step back outside after giving birth to her daughter during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“I Love u so much!” Lil Kim replied, followed by a plethora of fans’ comments. Most of them are urging Summer to put out her upcoming album, but some are speculating whether the new photos could indicate future collaborations or possible features on the project. This would serve as Summer Walker’s official follow-up to her last album Over It, released back in 2019. The anticipation is clearly eating fans alive. 

Either way, the R&B artists and Brooklyn MC looked great last night as they supported J. Cole on his now-ninth headlining tour. For now, new updates on the upcoming Summer album are pending– but we’ll keep you updated. 

 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Westside Gunn Appeared On “JBP” Specifically To Announce Shady Records Exit
40 525 3
0
Dom Kennedy Readies The Release Of “From The Westside With Love Three” Next Month
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Westside Gunn Appeared On “JBP” Specifically To Announce Shady Records Exit
40
0
Dom Kennedy Readies The Release Of “From The Westside With Love Three” Next Month
93
0
Lil Peep’s Mother Accuses Label Of Failing to Pay $4 Million Owed To Estate: Report
119
0
NLE Choppa Makes Public Plea To Billie Eilish For Sample Clearance
251
0
Boosie Badazz Denies Fan’s Request After Learning They Bootlegged “My Struggle”
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

Sauce Walka If I Didn't Rap
159
0
NBA Youngboy Still Waiting
199
1
NBA Youngboy Footstep
132
0
Lil Wayne Used 2
291
0
DeSean Jackson Feat. Mel Roll With Me
199
0
Aitch Feat. Avelino & Toddla T Party Round My Place
159
0
SD Already Know
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Young Nudy Feat. 21 Savage “Child’s Play” Video
384
0
SZA “The Anonymous Ones” Video
331
0
G Herbo “Stand The Rain (Mad Max)” Video
424
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Westside Gunn Appeared On “JBP” Specifically To Announce Shady Records Exit
Dom Kennedy Readies The Release Of “From The Westside With Love Three” Next Month
Lil Peep’s Mother Accuses Label Of Failing to Pay $4 Million Owed To Estate: Report