Summer Walker Linked Up With Lil Kim, Jeremih, and Jacquees At J.Cole and 21 Savage’s ‘Off-Season Tour’ Atlanta Show

Last night, Summer Walker linked up with femcee Lil Kim, Chicago crooner Jeremih, and Southern singer-songwriter Jacquees at the State Farm Arena for J.Cole and 21 Savage’s Atlanta show on their Off-Season Tour. The tour, highlighting J.Cole’s sixth studio album The Off Seasonreleased earlier this year, kicked off in Miami last Friday.

In a set posted to Instagram, Summer showcased posed photos of herself with the three artists in front of a packed crowd at the stadium, along with a few minutes of footage of J. Cole onstage. “Finally got out,” she captioned the photo, likely speaking on her–official–ability to step back outside after giving birth to her daughter during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I Love u so much!” Lil Kim replied, followed by a plethora of fans’ comments. Most of them are urging Summer to put out her upcoming album, but some are speculating whether the new photos could indicate future collaborations or possible features on the project. This would serve as Summer Walker’s official follow-up to her last album Over It, released back in 2019. The anticipation is clearly eating fans alive.

Either way, the R&B artists and Brooklyn MC looked great last night as they supported J. Cole on his now-ninth headlining tour. For now, new updates on the upcoming Summer album are pending– but we’ll keep you updated.