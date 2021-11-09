Rap Basement

Erykah Badu Supports Travis Scott After Astroworld Tragedy: "Bless You"
Cardi B Gets Court Date Pushed Back For Defamation Case
Summer Walker Performs “Unloyal” On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Posted By on November 9, 2021

Summer Walker hit “The Tonight Show” stage to perform a track off her new album.

The buzz surrounding Summer Walker‘s Still Over It is palpable.

From the very beginning of Walker’s album rollout, which included fans across the United States smashing glass cases for a chance at an exclusive first listen, the Still Over It hype has been building. And less than a week after Walker’s follow up to 2019’s Over It was officialy released on November 5, the “Come Thru” singer and her fans are watching that hype come to fruition. 

Ser Baffo/Getty Images

Still Over It, a 20-track masterpiece, boasts some of the best R&B music of the year, and stirred the pot on a couple of situations in Walker’s life. With references to Young Thug and her ongoing feud with her ex and father of her child, London On Da Track, Still Over It has garnered attention for its high quality, as well as its willingness dive into messy situations. 

Last night, Walker appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform “Unloyal,” the 11th track on Still Over It and a clear message aimed directly at the Atlanta producer

Rocking a mint green, woven ensemble, Walker delivers a soulful and moving performance of “Unloyal,” with help from The Roots. Sounding like something you’d hear in a smokey back room at an underground club, Walker’s live performance breathes life into “Unloyal” and helps convey the emotion of the record, which features Ari Lennox. 

Check out Summer Walker‘s performance of “Unloyal” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and let us know what you think down in the comments.

