Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Jay-Z, Jadakiss, & Conway The Machine Link For “The Harder They Fall” Soundtrack
212
0
Rise & Grind: Kalan.FrFr Talks Signing With Jay-Z’s Roc Nation & Marveling At His Height
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
3772
3
Coca Vango Motivational Purposes 3
993
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Summer Walker Reveals 2 Album Covers For “Still Over It”

Posted By on October 25, 2021

Summer Walker unveils two cover artworks for her highly-anticipated upcoming album “Still Over It.”

Summer Walker is all set to release her new studio album Still Over It, a continuation from her previous release Over It, next week. As broken-hearted music fans and R&B lovers patiently wait for the release of her sophomore project, Summer has unveiled two cover artworks that she will be using, telling fans that one is for the digital drop, and the other for physical copies.

The physical album cover, which will be available in stores, shows a picture of the artist holding her one-year-old baby while making a meal in the kitchen, showing off her life as a single mother. The digital cover is a different mood, using a picture of Summer behind the wheel of her car, reaching her hand out through the window to seemingly block the paparazzi from taking pictures of her. She wears a pair of dark black sunglasses in the shot.

Still Over It has had one of the best album rollouts of the entire year, getting fans excited for the upcoming release. Working with the Love Renaissance team, Summer has had activations across the country to hype up the release, including a shatter-proof glass box in the streets where fans were encouraged to try and break up the glass to gain possession of Summer’s hard drive, which contains an early listen to the album.

In the last few weeks, Summer released the lead single for Still Over It, titled “Ex For A Reason,” with JT of the City Girls. Check that out below, as well as the two album covers for the project.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Rise & Grind: Kalan.FrFr Talks Signing With Jay-Z’s Roc Nation & Marveling At His Height
159 525 12
0
Jay-Z, Jadakiss, & Conway The Machine Link For “The Harder They Fall” Soundtrack
212 525 16
0

Recent Stories

Jay-Z, Jadakiss, & Conway The Machine Link For “The Harder They Fall” Soundtrack
212
0
Rise & Grind: Kalan.FrFr Talks Signing With Jay-Z’s Roc Nation & Marveling At His Height
159
0
Summer Walker Reveals 2 Album Covers For “Still Over It”
212
0
A Brief History Of Nudity & Sexually Explicit Imagery In Hip-Hop Album Artwork
159
0
Kanye West Buys All Remaining Seats At NYC Dance Show, Brings Swizz Beatz As Guest
821
0
More News

Trending Songs

Aminé Charmander
543
0
HBK Banz & Lil Chris Mud Baby
212
0
Wale Name Ring Bell
265
0
Drake Worst Behavior
291
0
BabyTron Day In Ferndale
146
0
KB Mike Deserve Better
225
0
T.E.C. Feat. OMB Peezy Dead Boy
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Snoh Aalegra Feat. Tyler, The Creator “NEON PEACH” Video
93
0
MoneyBagg Yo Feat. Lil Durk & EST Gee “Switches & Dracs” Video
318
0
Domani Reviews Snacks From Around The World
199
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Jay-Z, Jadakiss, & Conway The Machine Link For “The Harder They Fall” Soundtrack
Rise & Grind: Kalan.FrFr Talks Signing With Jay-Z’s Roc Nation & Marveling At His Height
Summer Walker Reveals 2 Album Covers For “Still Over It”