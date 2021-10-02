Rap Basement

Featured

Summer Walker Says Her Sophomore Album Is Dropping In November

October 2, 2021

Walker broke the news outside the BET Hip Hop Awards after being denied entry due to COVID protocols.

Summer Walker may not have been allowed into last night’s BET Hip Hop Awards, but the mother of one still managed to make waves from outside. In a video filmed in a parking lot, Walker revealed that she’ll be dropping her sophomore album sometime in November. 

“I was super excited to go to the BET Hip Hop Awards today, but they wouldn’t let me in due to COVID restrictions. I had such a pretty dress and everything, but it’s fine,” the 25-year-old explained.

“BET love me, I still love BET. I was gonna talk about some stuff on the red carpet, so I decided to pull up anyway and let you guys know some things.”

The camera then followed Walker over to a nearby building, where a message was being projected in pink letters for everyone to read.

Summer Walker album #2 coming November,” the text read.

“It’s all love BET. More details on my new album will be released on the anniversary of Over It,” the singer tweeted out along with the clip. 

Immediately, fans began hounding Walker for more details on the upcoming project, but it seems that she’s remaining tight-lipped until Over It turns 2 on October 4th. 

From what she’s revealed so far, we know that we can expect collaborations with SZA, Ari Lennox, and Lil Durk, although a project title and track list have yet to be made public. 

See the “Playing Games” singer’s big announcement from outside the BET Hip Hop Awards for yourself in the clip below.

[Via]
Via HNHH

