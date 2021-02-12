Summer Walker Shares New Pics Of Massive Baby Bump

Summer Walker looks like she’s going to pop any minute. The “Playing Games” singer posed for a cute video in a striped crop top, gray sweatpants, and her huge baby bump on full display in the bathroom adjacent to her home recording studio.

Walker announced her pregnancy with boyfriend and producer London On Da Track in late November last year and has been sharing photos in her most natural state, appreciating the precious life growing in her belly. From hanging in the studio to lounging around her home, the R&B singer seems to be thriving as she approaches motherhood. London On Da Track has also taken to Instagram to gush over his girlfriend’s pregnancy glow too.

The couple’s relationship status always seems to be up in the air. A few weeks ago, there was speculation that the expecting couple was split up due to Walker expressing her distaste for “broken men” insinuating there was drama between her and her child’s father. However, both seem to be in high spirits and peaceful moods as Walker’s due date approaches.

In addition to preparing for parenthood, London On Da Track has been in the studio working. On Thursday, February 11th, the “My Type” producer posted some behind-the-scenes photos of himself, SZA, and Diddy working together. “I’m gone let the music speak for itself ” he teased. Fans seem to be excited, speculating that it could possibly be a SZA and Summer Walker collaboration in the works.