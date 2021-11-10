Summer Walker Shatters Records: Biggest R&B Album Debut Ever On Apple Music

Summer Walker’s new album “Still Over It” shatters Apple Music records, becoming the biggest album debut ever by a female-identifying artist on the streaming platform.
Summer Walker completely took over Apple Music with the release of her new studio album Still Over It, shattering some very significant records at the streaming service.
With a #1 debut on the charts looking extremely likely, Summer Walker is adding some accolades to her resumé this week. Following the stunning 24-hour debut numbers for Still Over It, it is being reported that the 25-year-old singer broke numerous records on Apple Music, as well as other platforms.
Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images
The first twenty-four hours solidified Still Over It as a smash hit, with Apple Music recognizing it as the biggest album debut by a female-identifying artist ever on the platform. It is also the biggest R&B album debut of all time on Apple Music. The album is additionally #1 on Apple Music’s all-genre albums chart, and each song places between #1 and #22 on the all-genre top songs chart.
But wait, there’s more! The lyric video for “Bitter” is presently the #1 trending song on YouTube. The song “No Love” with SZA is also expected to become Summer’s biggest debut on Spotify ever, surpassing “Ex For A Reason’s” full first-day numbers in only ten hours.
With this looking to be a classic album in Summer’s catalog, let us know what you think about all the records she’s broken this week. What do you think about Still Over It?