Summer Walker “Still Over It” Review

If you’ve kept up with Summer Walker over the years, you likely already know about her tumultuous relationship with 30-year-old record producer, London on da Track. The R&B sensation welcomed a child with him earlier this year, officially making him a father of four and her a mother of one. This goes on to become a central theme in her newest album as Walker explores her role in London’s life as his “4th Baby Mama,” grappling with how it affects her own life, too.

Throughout 2021, the “Playing Games” singer spoke candidly on social media about the ongoing drama between the pair, even calling him her “ghetto baby daddy from hell.” As the months went on, she told her followers to expect the story of the on-again-off-again duo to unravel in her forthcoming music, and now that it’s arrived, we can confirm that she didn’t disappoint.

On Friday, November 5th, Walker delivered Still Over It, a 20-track project that includes appearances from SZA, Ari Lennox, Lil Durk, and Pharrell. Ciara and Cardi B (who know the “4th Baby Mama” struggle all too well) also make appearances that have quickly risen in popularity with listeners.

What makes this project so special, apart from the star-studded tracklist, is the artist’s ability to be both raw and revealing; and her sheer audacity to call London– a massive star in the music industry who undoubtedly played a role in her rise to fame– out on such a public and permanent platform.

Hardly more than a minute into the album, the songstress has already mentioned her baby daddy by name, questioning his fidelity in a way that is simultaneously incredulous and knowing. Album opener “Bitter” ends with Cardi sharing some words of wisdom, encouraging her friend to “put that drama in [her] music,” advice that she obviously took seriously.

As a whole, Still Over It approaches themes of toxicity in love, and just how soul-sucking it can be when the person you’re giving your all to can’t seem to do the same for you, no matter how hard you try to make things work. Titles like “Throw It Away,” “Reciprocate,” “Insane,” and “Constant Bullshit” find the 25-year-old lyrically tackling the trials and tribulations of knowing deep down inside that you should leave someone, but still not being able to.

“Beside, apart from you, I would ride for you, I will/Even them times you ain’t do me right, I was here/Showin’ you what the word bein’ loyal is/But we would always end up fighting’” she sings in the second verse of “Constant Bullshit,” providing audiences with a picture of what she put up with before finally finding the strength to walk away.

By the middle section of the album, those who haven’t been where Walker has may feel tempted to ask her, “look girl, are you leaving this man or not?” – the same way that concerned (albeit annoyed) friends roll their eyes when you tell them you’ve texted your problematic ex for the third time this month. Luckily, the R&B vocalist also threw in a handful of tracks that bring in some necessary bad bitch energy, allowing fans to forget the more questionable antics of Summer’s lover and instead, simply celebrate being in love, if only for a moment.

On the particularly raunchy “Screwin” featuring Omarion, we’re introduced to the singer’s alter ego, who is clearly d*ckmatized and begging for her man to finish inside of her. Another sultry offering, “Toxic,” finds Walker teaming up with Lil Durk to trade verses about rolling around in the sheets with someone that you love to hate, and hate to love.

Later on in her sophomore release, the mother of one acknowledges that usually she has no problem leaving a man, but something about London has her stuck feeling down bad. The Ari Lennox-assisted track, “Switch A N*gga Out,” finds Walker pondering why she’s hung up on someone who treats her so poorly, and coming to the troublesome conclusion that no one else can compare to her ex. “Hurts so much when it ain’t workin out/‘Cause I don’t want nobody, nobody else but you,” she sings.

If you’re looking for words to describe Still Over It, anticlimactic is not one. The “Girls Need Love” hitmaker ensured to save some of her best work for last with “4th Baby Mama,” produced by Nineteen85, Daniel East, Active By Night, and Slimwav, who also assisted with writing. As if highlighting the song’s importance, the nearly four-minute long track even has its own prelude, produced by 9th Wonder. The sprawling affair begins with Walker calling out her baby daddy for lying to her and cheating on her after starting a family together, followed by some bold shots at his own mother for failing to raise him right.

LISTEN: Summer Walker “4th Baby Mama”

Following the ballad that is “4th Baby Mama,” Ciara shares wholesome words, offering up a prayer, asking God to restore her faith in love, and send her a man that’s ready to be a husband and treat her the way that she deserves. The hopeful energy feels like a welcome, optimistic ending following Walker’s woes of hurt and heartbreak.

It’s obvious that London wounded Walker badly, but she’s managed to embrace vulnerability and turn her pain into art – and it’s the type of artistry that will help her career soar to new heights. Still Over It takes listeners on a melodic ride through Summer’s own journey towards healing, which, according to the timeline shared on her tracklist, started back in August of 2019. Like many artists, making music about her suffering seems to be a form of therapy for Walker, allowing her to relive her experiences, tell her story, process her emotions, and maybe even help some listeners in similar situations along the way.