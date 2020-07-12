Rap Basement

Summer Walker, Tory Lanez & Snoh Aalegra Grace This Week’s “R&B SEASON” Playlist

Posted By on July 12, 2020

Snoh Aalegra “DYING 4 YOUR LOVE” to get your in your feels along with new cuts from Summer Walker’s “Life On Earth EP” and two new songs from Tory Lanez.

We’re back with another edition of our weekly R&B Season playlist!

Tory Lanez, Summer Walker, and Snoh Aalegra came through with some brand new fire this week for all of the R&B fans out there. While Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD have been steadily in rotation over on our end, we can’t ignore the incredible R&B that’s arrived in the past few days. That’s why our R&B Season playlist is updated every week to make sure that you get some more soothing vibes to get you through the week.

Snoh Aalegra has been riding high off of the release of 2019’s – Ugh, those feels again but she followed up with her new single, “DYING 4 YOUR LOVE” this week. A certified anthem that will give you the feels over the 3 and a half minute stretch. Despite numerous threats to retire and step back from music, Summer Walker returned with her latest EP this week, Life On Earth. Though a short offering, there were several notable collaborations. “White Tee” with NO1-Noah was a necessary addition to this week’s R&B Season.

Ever since announcing that he’s independent, Tory Lanez has been ramping up his efforts on a damn-near weekly basis with new music. This week, he released The VVS Capsule — a two-song pack with “Staccato” and “392” with VV$ Ken.

Check out this week’s R&B Season playlist. 

Via HNHH

