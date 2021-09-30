Rap Basement

Summer Walker Wants To Start A “Real Family” With New Beau: “I Gotta Drop This Album First”

September 30, 2021

Summer Walker sees more babies, and a new album, in her future.

Summer Walker announced that she’s ready to put out two new things into the world — a new album, and a new baby. Walker already shares a young daughter, nicknamed Princess Bubblegum, with producer London On Da Track. The couple are no longer together, after a turbulent relationship, including a public falling out where Walker called London out for being a “deadbeat dad.” 

The singer has since moved on, it seems. Walker shared photos to her Instagram with her new boyfriend, speculated to be LVRD Pharoh, who she said she’s ready to have more kids with, “Can’t wait to have a real family & [an] actual happy pregnancy experience but I gotta drop this album first,” she wrote.

Walker teased that her sophomore album was almost done back in August, with possible features from Omarion, SZA, Ari Lennox, Diddy, and Lil Durk. Summer’s on-again-off-again relationship with London is sure to be a hotly discussed topic on the album. The singer tweeted that she’d spill all the tea on her issues with London back in July.  

The two have fought bitterly for months on social media, with Walker warning women to “run away from this type of man,” in reference to London, even going so far as to insinuate she’s switching teams because of her experience with him. 

Are you curious about what Summer has to say on her upcoming album? 



