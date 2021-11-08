Summer Walker’s “Still Over It” Gets Big Love From Kelly Rowland On Instagram

Last weekend, Summer Walker shared her highly anticipated sophomore album, Still Over It. The 20-track project includes appearances from Cardi B, SZA, JT, Lil Durk, Ciara, and many more, and it’s rumoured that it could become the highest-selling female R&B album since Beyoncé dropped off Lemonade.

Now that fans have had some time to digest the new music, reviews have been coming in from every corner of the internet. Destiny’s Child alum Kelly Rowland even hopped on Instagram to praise Walker’s work. In a clip that’s since been uploaded to The Shade Room, the mother of two can be seen listening to “4th Baby Mama,” the project’s second last track.

“I wanna start with your mama, she should’ve whooped your ass/Know you ain’t shit, but she don’t care ’cause you lit/Payin’ for trips, cars, bags (Bags), and bought the crib (Crib)/But she ain’t never call you out ’cause she like the way that she live,” Walker sings at the top of the track, throwing shade at her baby daddy, London On Da Track.

Rowland was clearly taken aback by Walker’s lyrics. “Get it mama,” she wrote on top of the clip before saying, “She said, ‘I wanna start with your mama, she should’ve whopped your ass.’ Just… Let me go see what Titan’s doing, hold on.” The Think Like A Man actresses’ son may only be 7, but the “Playing Games” singer already has her keeping a close eye on him to ensure he doesn’t do any women dirty in the future.

Are you also loving “Still Over It”? Share the track you can’t stop listening to in the comments below.