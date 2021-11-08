Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Young M.A Blushes While Meeting Halle Berry
66
0
Polo G Announces “Hall Of Fame 2.0” Release Date In New Trailer
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
4275
3
Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
1469
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Summer Walker’s “Still Over It” Gets Big Love From Kelly Rowland On Instagram

Posted By on November 8, 2021

Rowland had to go check on her son, Titan, after hearing “4th Baby Mama.”

Last weekend, Summer Walker shared her highly anticipated sophomore album, Still Over It. The 20-track project includes appearances from Cardi B, SZA, JT, Lil Durk, Ciara, and many more, and it’s rumoured that it could become the highest-selling female R&B album since Beyoncé dropped off Lemonade.

Now that fans have had some time to digest the new music, reviews have been coming in from every corner of the internet. Destiny’s Child alum Kelly Rowland even hopped on Instagram to praise Walker’s work. In a clip that’s since been uploaded to The Shade Room, the mother of two can be seen listening to “4th Baby Mama,” the project’s second last track.

“I wanna start with your mama, she should’ve whooped your ass/Know you ain’t shit, but she don’t care ’cause you lit/Payin’ for trips, cars, bags (Bags), and bought the crib (Crib)/But she ain’t never call you out ’cause she like the way that she live,” Walker sings at the top of the track, throwing shade at her baby daddy, London On Da Track.

Rowland was clearly taken aback by Walker’s lyrics. “Get it mama,” she wrote on top of the clip before saying, “She said, ‘I wanna start with your mama, she should’ve whopped your ass.’ Just… Let me go see what Titan’s doing, hold on.” The Think Like A Man actresses’ son may only be 7, but the “Playing Games” singer already has her keeping a close eye on him to ensure he doesn’t do any women dirty in the future.

Are you also loving “Still Over It”? Share the track you can’t stop listening to in the comments below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Young M.A Blushes While Meeting Halle Berry
66 525 5
0
Polo G Announces “Hall Of Fame 2.0” Release Date In New Trailer
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

Young M.A Blushes While Meeting Halle Berry
66
0
Polo G Announces “Hall Of Fame 2.0” Release Date In New Trailer
132
0
French Montana Drops “They Got Amnesia” Tracklist Ft. Drake, Lil Durk & More
106
0
Kid Cudi Confirmed For “Drink Champs”
185
0
Travis Scott To Cover Funeral Costs For Astroworld Victims, Partners With Mental Health Orgs
172
0
More News

Trending Songs

Joell Ortiz Feat. Sheek Louch Love Is Love
132
0
LaTheGoat Feat. Big Freedia Bounce It
172
0
Toosii October
159
0
Poundz Daily Duppy Freestyle
172
0
Desiigner Get Back
212
1
Blac Youngsta Anythang
225
0
Capolow Nirvana
199
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Fat Nick Explains Why He Loves Little Caesars Despite Knowing It’s Not Good
199
0
T-Pain “I’m Cool With That” Video
172
0
Drake Drops Off Haunting Visuals For “Knife Talk”
291
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Young M.A Blushes While Meeting Halle Berry
Polo G Announces “Hall Of Fame 2.0” Release Date In New Trailer
French Montana Drops “They Got Amnesia” Tracklist Ft. Drake, Lil Durk & More