Swae Lee Announces New Single “Dance Like No One’s Watching”

It’s a timeless expression, one that has long adorned motivational posters for years. Now, Swae Lee has taken back “Dance Like No One’s Watching” and repurposed it as his brand new single, set to arrive in full this coming Friday. Taking to Instagram to share the news, Swae confirmed that the upcoming release is part of his upcoming solo album Human Nature, a project that marks his first official release outside of Rae Sremmurd.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Alongside the digital, puppet master-esque artwork that finds Swae reigning over an unsuspecting girl’s night out, the young artist implores fans to hit the pre-save option before the big release. “Pre-save my first single off my new album HUMAN NATURE, single drops this Friday,” he captions, opting to keep further details on the album’s release date close to the chest.

At this point, it seems like we’re beginning to gain a deeper understanding of what Human Nature will sound like. Early singles like the eerie “Someone Said” and “Reality Check” have already set the tone, and it should be interesting to see what he brings to the table on this latest one. Given the title, don’t be surprised to see “Dance Like No One’s Watching” be somewhat of a club banger, an invitation to the females on the dancefloor to leave their inhibitions behind. How that sounds in practice, however, is anybody’s guess. Are you excited to hear some new music from Swae Lee?