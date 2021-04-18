Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Nas’ “Illmatic” Turns 27 Today
132
1
Rise & Grind: Erica Banks Talks Choosing Warner Records & Turning Down DaBaby’s Billion Dollar Baby Label
146
1
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Gudda Gudda Nina
2131
0
Trae Tha Truth & Mysonne If You're Scared Stay Inside
900
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Swae Lee Opens Up About Dad’s Tragic Passing: “My Brother Killed My Dad”

Posted By on April 18, 2021

The Rae Sremmurd rapper opened up about the sad news he received at the top of last year that his younger brother had shot his stepfather.

At the beginning of January 2020, pre-COVID-19 pandemic, a rep for rap duo Rae Sremmurd confirmed the death of the duo’s stepfather Floyd Sullivan after he was reportedly shot several times. Even more tragically, the suspected gunman and sole person of interest in the case is the youngest brother of the rappers, Michael Sullivan. 

He was taken into police custody and underwent a psychiatric evaluation following the incident. Before recently, neither Slim Jxmmi or Swae Lee had opened up about what went down. As part of his new Snapchat series Swae Meets Worldthe younger half of Rae Sremmurd discussed how painful the death was for him. 


Rachel Luna/Getty Images

“My dad, my pops, yeah he passed away recently. I have three brothers, allegedly the police say my youngest brother, he shot my dad, like killed my dad,” he explained in the video.

He continued, “And it’s like, my brother killed my dad. That sh*t is like, unbelievable like you can’t even imagine like, it’s like something out of a movie, you know. I’m still dealing with it like I don’t even know how to deal with it all the way completely,” appearing visibly shaken still.  

“I gotta go to Mississippi too tho, cus like I gotta visit my dad. You know what I’m saying, visit the gravesite,” he said to a few of his friends in another scene. 

Michael Sullivan was formally charged with murder in relation to the case last month. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Swae Lee and his family. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Nas’ “Illmatic” Turns 27 Today
132 525 10
1
Rise & Grind: Erica Banks Talks Choosing Warner Records & Turning Down DaBaby’s Billion Dollar Baby Label
146 525 11
1

Recent Stories

Nas’ “Illmatic” Turns 27 Today
132
1
Rise & Grind: Erica Banks Talks Choosing Warner Records & Turning Down DaBaby’s Billion Dollar Baby Label
146
1
Benny The Butcher & Lil Durk Join Forces
199
1
Conway The Machine & Jay-Z Link Up
119
0
Bobby Shmurda Explains Why He Took More Time In Prison To Help Rowdy Rebel
132
1
More News

Trending Songs

Young Stoner Life & Young Thug Feat. Lil Uzi Vert & Yung Kayo Proud Of You
159
0
Taleban Dooda Chopstix
185
0
DreamDoll Collection Freestyle
582
0
Reese LAFLARE Feat. Vory Bandler Freestyle
132
0
Calboy All Night Long
172
0
Lil Poppa Feat. Toosii A.M. Flights
199
0
Laney Keyz Feat. Calboy What Love
146
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Megan Thee Stallion Feat. Lil Durk “Movie” Video
543
1
Chris Brown Feat. Young Thug, Future, Lil Durk, Mulatto “Go Crazy (Remix)” Video
384
0
Russ “Bankrupt” Video
199
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Nas’ “Illmatic” Turns 27 Today
Rise & Grind: Erica Banks Talks Choosing Warner Records & Turning Down DaBaby’s Billion Dollar Baby Label
Benny The Butcher & Lil Durk Join Forces