Swae Lee Opens Up About Dad’s Tragic Passing: “My Brother Killed My Dad”

At the beginning of January 2020, pre-COVID-19 pandemic, a rep for rap duo Rae Sremmurd confirmed the death of the duo’s stepfather Floyd Sullivan after he was reportedly shot several times. Even more tragically, the suspected gunman and sole person of interest in the case is the youngest brother of the rappers, Michael Sullivan.

He was taken into police custody and underwent a psychiatric evaluation following the incident. Before recently, neither Slim Jxmmi or Swae Lee had opened up about what went down. As part of his new Snapchat series Swae Meets World, the younger half of Rae Sremmurd discussed how painful the death was for him.



Rachel Luna/Getty Images

“My dad, my pops, yeah he passed away recently. I have three brothers, allegedly the police say my youngest brother, he shot my dad, like killed my dad,” he explained in the video.

He continued, “And it’s like, my brother killed my dad. That sh*t is like, unbelievable like you can’t even imagine like, it’s like something out of a movie, you know. I’m still dealing with it like I don’t even know how to deal with it all the way completely,” appearing visibly shaken still.

“I gotta go to Mississippi too tho, cus like I gotta visit my dad. You know what I’m saying, visit the gravesite,” he said to a few of his friends in another scene.

Michael Sullivan was formally charged with murder in relation to the case last month. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Swae Lee and his family.