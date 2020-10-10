Rap Basement

Swae Lee Weighs Rae Sremmurd Going Up Against Migos On “Verzuz”

Posted By on October 9, 2020

Nothing is in the works, but Swae is confident that Rae Sremmurd can hold their own against the ATL rap group.

It feels like it’s been a minute since we’ve had a Verzuz. For months, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have delivered regularly scheduled Verzuz performances, the last being that of two icons: Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight. Fans have been anticipating the next set of artists, but it seems that the Verzuz gods are taking their time. Recently, Rae Sremmurd‘s Swae Lee caught up with Power 106 in L.A. and discussed making an appearance on the online program, and the hosts mentioned the duo squaring off against Migos.

Rae Sremmurd, Migos, Verzuz, Power 106, Interview
Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer / Getty Images

“All I’mma say is, we got a nice catalog,” Swae Lee said with a laugh. “We got some classics, I got some classics… The numbers don’t lie.” The host asked if Swae would be “down to do this” just in case the Verzuz head honchos were watching. “That would be good ’cause they got some hits,” the rapper added. “We got some hits, they got some hits.”

As usual, this brief moment during the interview has caused a discussion regarding if this is a fair match-up. We’ll have to wait and see if Timbaland and Swizz answer the call, but in the meantime, check out Swae Lee on Power 106 and let us know if you would tune into this Verzuz.

Via HNHH

