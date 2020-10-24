Rap Basement

Swae Lee’s Ex-Girlfriend Marlie Drops New Single “Spend It”

Posted By on October 23, 2020

Rae Sremmurd member Swae Lee might have to avoid ex-girlfriend Marlie on the charts as well as in-person now that she just dropped a song called “Spend it.”

Ending a relationship can be difficult, with most people finding it hard enough just to avoid running into their exes at mutual spots or in the street in general. For Rae Sremmurd‘s own Swae Lee, he has to take dodging to another level now that his former girlfriend Marlie is now coming for his spot on the Billboard charts. Well, maybe. 

Marlie, who most may know by her government name Marliesia Ortiz, uses the full duration of “Spend It” to sound repetitive about being a “five star bitch” with “A1 credit,” aspirations to enjoy sex in the car — her use of words to describe this risky act are way more explicit than it’s worth repeating! — taxing dudes and sitting pretty while doing so in her pursuit to be the next big female rap star. Thee Next Stallion she is not by a long shot, but at least Marlie is finding more productive things to do with her time other than allegedly putting out a $20,000 hit on Swae Lee’s head, leaking his phone number, accusing him of domestic violenceputting paws on his sidechick, bringing Kimora Lee Simmons’ daughters into their drama and a handful of other things that we simply just don’t have the time or a care to list. Overall, if a career in rap will give these two an outlet to express their never-ending love/hate relationship towards each other without things getting physical in a bad way, we say let the girl spit. Whether or not she actually knows how to deliver fire bars or can deliver on a full EP or album is entirely up to y’all to decide. 

Watch the music video for “Spend It” by Marlie below, and let us know if Swae Lee should be worrying about his ex becoming comp in the near future:

Via HNHH

