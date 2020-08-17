Rap Basement

Sway Calloway Officially Inducted In Radio Hall Of Fame

Posted By on August 17, 2020

Sway Calloway, host of Shade 45’s “Sway In The Morning” show, has officially been inducted in the National Radio Hall Of Fame.

Not long ago, Eminem took to social media to raise awareness for an important cause — the potential induction of radio broadcast legend Sway Calloway, who has been holding it down on Shade 45 as host of Sway In The Morning. Long before that, however, Sway was putting in work for decades. Lest we forget about The Wake Up Show, a series he hosted alongside King Tech, that ultimately gave rappers like Em, Chino XL, and Ras Kass their first radio broadcast. And of course, he played a pivotal role in bringing us the viral classic “you don’t have the answers, Sway!”

Sway In The Morning

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

What he does have, however, is a new title to place on his extensive resume. As of now, Sway has officially been inducted in the National Radio Hall Of Fame, an honor he took to Instagram to celebrate earlier today. “Thank you so much to all that voted,” he begins. “A LOT of folks answered the call. I can’t express enough how much I appreciate it. Thanks to my HipHop Culture, family and listeners from over the decades. From the World Famous Wakeupshow team with King Tech, DJ Revolution and Carmelita.”

He also made sure to shout out those who helped him along the way, including his current Sway In The Morning Team that all honored citizens know and love. “Also #SwayInTheMorning team ( Heather B, Tracy G, Kelly Jackson , OQ, Dj Wonder, DB, Rich Nice, Mike Muse, Bj, Reggie Hawkins , Paul R. Eminem ).” We’d like to send our congratulations to Sway for his well-deserved achievement — for those who have come up listening to his show, be sure to show some love in the comments below.

Via HNHH

