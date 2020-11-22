Rap Basement

Swizz Beatz Announces Huge Viewership For Gucci Mane and Jeezy’s “Verzuz”

Posted By on November 21, 2020

Gucci Mane and Jeezy’s “Verzuz” drew huge viewership this week.

Swizz Beatz announced the viewership numbers for Gucci Mane and Jeezy’s Verzuz, from earlier this week. The episode of the popular series drew tremendous traffic.

Swizz Beatz, VerzuzBennett Raglin / Getty Images

“WOW. The numbers are officially in, and a huge thanks to all of you who tuned in as we broke our all-time live stream viewership record on Thursday night with the first episode of season two of Verzuz,” Beatz wrote on Instagram. “On a minimum level, 9.1 MILLION people watched this epic, legendary showdown between @jeezy and @laflare1017.”

Beatz co-created the series with Timbaland earlier this year, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The series has welcomed a number of impressive guests including Jill Scott, Erykah BaduSnoop DoggRZA and many more.

Beatz continued to thank viewers for their continued support: “This viewership number from last night actually makes Verzuz bigger in ratings than the MTV VMA’s, NBC’s The Voice, the Billboard Awards, the CMA’s, the Latin Grammy’s, Dancing With The Stars or The Masked Singer respectively on any given night for those primetime shows this year. OUR culture has made us the top show in the world for music outside of The Grammy’s. Thank you infinitely!”

Check out the rest of the numbers for the night below.

[Via]
Via HNHH

