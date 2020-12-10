Swizz Beatz Celebrates 18 Years Of “G.H.E.T.T.O Stories”

Swizz Beatz is a legend in the game, and that’s not up for debate. In fact, there are some who might even place the producer in their top ten list, and it wouldn’t be a stretch in the slightest. And while there are many prime exhibits to draw from, having laced beats for DMX (with whom he is currently working on a new project), Jadakiss, Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj, and countless more, it feels appropriate to circle back to 2002, when he came through to deliver his first official compilation album G.H.E.T.T.O Stories.

Released on December 10th, eighteen years ago to this day, the project marked a big step for Swizzy. Fans may recall the hit single “Bigger Business,” which set BET ablaze with appearances from Jadakiss, Ron Isley, Diddy, Birdman, Snoop Dogg, Cassidy, and TQ. In addition to that stacked anthem, G.H.E.T.T.O Stories featured additional features from Eve, Styles P, Bounty Killer, Yung Wun, Lil Kim, LL Cool J, Mashonda, Birdman, Busta Rhymes, and the lone collaboration between Ja Rule and Metallica.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

“On this day in 2002, I dropped my compilation album, Swizz Beatz Presents G.H.E.T.T.O. Stories,” captions the producer, sharing a blast from the past on his Instagram page. “Go back and tell me your fav song off it. Artwork by @kadirnelson 2002.” A worthy shoutout, as the artwork goes a long way in bringing the album to life — tell me that Ruff Ryders jersey doesn’t strike you full of nostalgia for a simpler time. For those who do look back fondly on Swizzy’s first collaboration album, oblige the man and offer up your own personal favorites.