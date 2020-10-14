Rap Basement

Swizz Beatz Confirms Verzuz Season 2

Posted By on October 14, 2020

With the first season of Verzuz emerging as a cultural phenomenon, Swizz Beatz confirmed a second season is officially on the way.

Though the ongoing pandemic has rendered live performance all but obsolete, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland came to the game’s collective rescue with the launch of their Verzuz series. Pitting legendary artists against one another in a head-to-head battle of the hits — though the more competitive aspects were largely absent, replaced by a more celebratory tone — Verzuz events had hundreds of thousands of people tuning in on any given night. Sometimes even millions.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The first season of Verzuz delivered twenty battles, including the fan-favorite matchups between Brandy and Monica, DMX and Snoop Dogg, RZA and DJ Premier, Rick Ross and 2 Chainz, Fabolous and Jadakiss, Beenie Man and Bounty Killer, and many more. Even Swizzy and Timbo went head to head to kick things off. Suffice it to say, it didn’t take long for fans to begin sharing their fantasy match-ups — even some artists got into that particular bag, with T.I. actively voicing his desire to battle 50 Cent. 

Luckily, Swizz Beatz has confirmed that Verzuz isn’t going anywhere. Taking to Instagram, the legendary producer confirmed that a second season of the series is on the way, inviting fans to share their matchup requests in his comments. “Ohhh ohhhhh who you want to see in season 2,” teases Swizzy, in an IG announcement post. “@verzuztv stay tuned all the way in.” Timbaland also confirmed that the lineup was “coming soon,” promising a level-up was about to occur. Check out the announcement below, and sound off — are you excited for Verzuz season 2? 

Via HNHH

