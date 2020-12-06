Swizz Beatz Explains Why He Thinks Cam’ron Would Beat Ma$e In “Verzuz”

Swizz Beatz and Timbalandelevated the pandemic experience with Verzuz. Shows and festivals were canceled but from the comfort of one’s home, Verzuz brought legends together for a celebration of their respective catalogs and impact on the culture. There have been some legendary line-ups — Gucci Mane and Jeezy, Scott Storch and Mannie Fresh, Rick Ross and 2 Chainz, and the list goes on.

Joe Budden, Rory, and Mal discussed the possibilities of Cam’ron and Ma$e facing off on Verzuz and the hypothetical outcome of that situation. Ma$e has a solid catalog as both the main artist and a songwriter. And given his history with Cam’ron, it would certainly be one for the books.



Mirek Towski/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

After further discussion, Joe Budden insisted this gets set-up before the one and only Swizz Beatz called in. “How do you feel about Mason Betha in a Verzuz –“

“Cam’ron,” Swizz replied before Cam could finish his sentence. Joe asked if this is being worked on, though Swizz didn’t really give a definitive response, saying that he’ll give JBP the opportunity to organize it.

Joe later asked Swizz Beatz who he’d think would win a hypothetical battle between Cam’ron and Ma$e. The producer explained that Cam has it in the bag but only because Ma$e didn’t put in as many years as the Dipset rapper.



Chance Yeh/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

“I think Cam got Ma$e in this one. My pops managed Ma$e. Love Cam. I think my pops managed Cam at one point, too, if I’m not mistaken. But that was all family. The only reason is that Ma$e stopped real short. Ma$e stopped, like, if he has a lot of mixtapes, freestyles… got a lot of features. I don’t know. I’d have to really set that up,” Swizz said. “You gotta remember Cam got a solo life and a Dipset life. He can play all of that. And he can play his features, too.”

Though this doesn’t seem to be at the forefront of Swizz and Timbo’s mind right now, Joe Budden is adamant Ma$e and Cam’ron is the Verzuz New York needs. Check the clip below.