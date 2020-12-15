Rap Basement

Swizz Beatz Reflects On Grammy Honor: “That 200$ Trophy Don’t Define Who We Are”

Posted By on December 14, 2020

The famed produced is grateful for the recognition, but he encouraged others not to get caught up with being defined by award shows.

The Grammy Award commentary continues to trickle in. The 2021 nominations caused the Recording Academy to face backlash, and while the initial storm of criticisms has subsided, Swizz Beatz offers his view on the importance of award ceremonies within the culture. The megaproducer and artist has been nominated for five awards throughout his career and won in 2011 alongside Jay-Z for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for their hit “On to the Next One.” In 2018, both Swizz and his wife Alicia Keys were honored by the Producers & Engineers Wing and received Grammy trophies for their contributions to music. Swizz recently reflected on the latter accomplishment by sharing footage of himself drinking from his Grammy two years ago.

Swizz Beatz, P&E, Grammy Award
Mike Pont / Stringer / Getty Images

“This award was so big for us at 1 time,” Swizz wrote in the caption. “We now know our value plus excellence [shrug emoji] We now understand that a 200$ trophy don’t define who we are [hands up emoji] Keep going hard and understand your true value and hard work!!!! We won when we made it out them streets !!!!! Blessings to all.”

Alicia Keys jumped in her husband’s comments and wrote, “Big Facts.” Check out Swizz’s post below with background music courtesy of Kanye West.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Swizz Beatz (@therealswizzz)

[via]
Via HNHH

