Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Conway & Jay-Z’s Meeting Detailed By Griselda Tour Manager
93
0
Nicki Minaj Fans Go After A$AP Ferg For New Song’s Chart Debut
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Seven7Hardaway 7x
900
2
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
754
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Swizz Beatz Reflects On How Verzuz Inspired DMX

Posted By on August 10, 2020

Following arguably the best Verzuz battle yet, Swizz Beatz reveals that DMX has been inspired to work on his new album.

It feels like only yesterday when Swizz Beatz and Timbaland were beginning to make a splash with Verzuz, a unique event that pitted one hip-hop legend against another in a battle-of-hits, in which the people are left to debate and declare the winner in the aftermath. As momentum began to build, Verzuz became more about celebrating the legacies of those participating, culminating in some truly memorable cultural moments.

DMX Swizz Beatz Verzuz

Streeter Lecka/BIG3/Getty Images

 

Today, Billboard has shared a cover story on Swizz and Timbo’s Verzuz movement, which has gone on to spawn no shortage of match-ups. For many, the crowning achievement stands as DMX Vs. Snoop Dogg, a battle effectively shone a spotlight on two triumphant careers.  Given Swizzy’s own involvement in DMX‘s run, it marked the first time he attended a battle in the flesh, actually holding it down on the turntables. And as the legendary producer tells it, the event went a long way in inspiring DMX, whose road has been plagued with many battles along the way.

“These guys are icons, but a man is a man,” says Swizz. “We let [DMX] feel as great as he is, and once he got in that room, he was in a better space. We went straight from that Verzuz into working on his new album. That’s all people need sometimes — that show of love.” It’s no coincidence that X released his first piece of new music, the Casanova-assisted “Don’t Play Games,” the day after. Now, we have a full album to look forward to, complete with a renewed interest in DMX’s next move. Are you liable to check that one out?

Be sure to check out Billboard’s full Verzuz cover story right here

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Nicki Minaj Fans Go After A$AP Ferg For New Song’s Chart Debut
119 525 9
0
Conway & Jay-Z’s Meeting Detailed By Griselda Tour Manager
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Conway & Jay-Z’s Meeting Detailed By Griselda Tour Manager
93
0
Nicki Minaj Fans Go After A$AP Ferg For New Song’s Chart Debut
119
0
Nas Drops Trailer For New Music With Hit-Boy Arriving Next Week
146
0
Swizz Beatz Reflects On How Verzuz Inspired DMX
159
0
Lil Baby Earns Heavy Praise From DJ Khaled
146
0
More News

Trending Songs

Vic Mensa Feat. Malik Yusef & Wyatt Waddell No More Teardrops
119
0
Sadistik Feat. Mick Jenkins Zodiac
172
0
Cookiee Kawaii Vibe (If I Back It Up)
159
0
SoloSam Feat. Michael Christmas HOTBOX
119
0
Kyle Dion That Don't Mean A Thing
225
0
KBFR Feat. Lil Gotit Hood Baby Remix
199
0
ItsBizkit Feat. Jadakiss & DreamDoll Outside Wit It
251
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Smoove’L Is Hella Selective About His Juice On “Quarantine Essentials”
304
0
Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP” Video
344
0
Real Life “Tried” Video
318
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Conway & Jay-Z’s Meeting Detailed By Griselda Tour Manager
Nicki Minaj Fans Go After A$AP Ferg For New Song’s Chart Debut
Nas Drops Trailer For New Music With Hit-Boy Arriving Next Week