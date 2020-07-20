Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Partner With Apple Music For Exclusive “Verzuz” Deal

If there’s one good thing to come out of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s the Swizz Beatz and Timbaland-organized Verzuz series. It has truly been one of the most exciting ordeals in music these days, especially as live concerts, festivals, and venues close down. The Instagram-hosted series has had legendary acts come through where they went song-for-song, shared stories behind the music, and created some meme-worthy moments.

With as much clout as an online series can get, Swizz and Tim have announced that they will be bringing their series to Apple. The two signed an exclusive deal with Apple that will give the tech giant exclusive on-demand streaming rights. However, fans will still be able to catch it live on Instagram as it happens in real-time. Apple Music and Beats1 will also be streaming Verzuz at the same time as it’s being streamed on Instagram Live.

Apple Music previously hosted Alicia Keys vs. John Legend on Verzuz last month for their Juneteenth special.

Snoop Dogg and DMX‘s massive showdown to mark the first Verzuz following the announcement of the exclusive partnership. “The battle of the dogs” is set to kick off on Wed., July 22nd at 5 p.m. PST.

Verzuz is making big moves.

[Via]