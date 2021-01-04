Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

SZA Celebrates Earning New Number One

Posted By on January 4, 2021

SZA scored a #1 with her latest single “Good Days” ahead of many other amazing artists.

Since SZA dropped her critically acclaimed debut studio album CTRL under Top Dawg Entertainment in 2017, fans have been eagerly awaiting the follow-up project from the Grammy Award-winning singer. Fans were thrilled when the 30-year-old released “Hit Different” in September, her first solo single since 2018, and is expected to appear on her next project. The single included a snippet of its successor, “Good Days,” at the end, the single in question that has helped score SZA her latest number one on iTunes. 

“Good Days” was released as a gift to fans on Christmas Day after teasing that the single would arrive before 2021 in mid-December. The single was well-received by fans, scoring SZA the #1 spot on the charts. 

The “Broken Clocks” singer celebrated the accomplishment in an Instagram post shouting out the incredible artists she was sharing the top 5 positions with. “NUMBER ONE ALL GENRES AND IM SURROUNDED BY KINGS !!” she wrote. She continued, “GOD IS SO GOOD THANK YOU GUYS SO FUCKING MUCH !! I’m jus tryna be myself. Thank you for allowing me, GOOD FUGGIN DAYS.” Rounding out the top 5 is Lil Durk & King Von with “Still Trappin’,Lil Baby with “On Me,” Pop Smoke with “For The Night” feat. Lil Baby and DaBaby, and finally “Backdoor” by Lil Durk

Over the weekend SZA blessed fans with an end of year photo dump that featured a cheeky nude photo of the songstress.

Congratulations to SZA on her number one!

Via HNHH

